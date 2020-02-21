The close links between Sinn Féin and IRA untangled

Background: The memory of the party’s terrorist past has waned at precisely the same time that dissatisfaction with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has grown

Conor Lally

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media as she arrives for the reconvening of the 33rd Dáil Eireann. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

When the van arrived at the prison gates in Co Roscommon it was carrying three men. One was a Sinn Féin TD at the time, Martin Ferris.

They pulled up at about 6.30am and within half an hour the IRA’s convicted garda killers Pearse McAuley and Kevin Walsh came out of Castlerea Prison.

