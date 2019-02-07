Thank You Mr President - what the card from Ireland said to Jean-Claude Juncker

Europe’s commitment to Ireland during Brexit negotiations made one Irish individual “jump for joy” and want to kiss European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, supposedly.

During Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s trip to Brussels on Wednesday, a photograph emerged of Mr Juncker holding a comically large green card, which said ‘Thank You From Ireland’.

Despite initial murmurings on Twitter that Mr Varadkar had presented the senior Brussels politician with the card, it was clarified it had been sent to Mr Juncker from an Irish citizen.

A picture of the card’s inside reads: “Dear Mr Juncker, I will be honest. I never really understood the importance of the EU.”

A picture of the message inside the card also emerged

It continued to say the EU “was something we learned about in school, a part of history, more than a part of today.”

The sender went on to praise Mr Juncker, “but your five words, ‘Ireland’s borders are Europe’s borders’ made me want to jump for joy, punch my hands into the air, and kiss you.”

The card was supposedly sent to Brussels by a Dublin family, according to a spokesman for the Department of the Taoiseach.

Speaking later that day Mr Juncker said he wished to keep the sender’s identity private.

“For the first time ever Ireland is stronger than Britain. That strength comes not from guns or bombs. It comes from your words and that of your colleagues,” the card said.

“Britain does not care about peace in Northern Ireland, to them it’s a nuisance,” it concluded.

When a spokesman for Mr Juncker was asked if the EC president had received any well wishing cards from Britain, he said: “I have no idea unfortunately.”