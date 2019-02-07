Terse atmosphere expected for meeting between EU leaders and May
Inside Politics: Donald Tusk’s ‘special place in hell’ comments dominate British press agenda
EU Council President Donald Tusk and Leo Varadkar gesture as they give statements after a meeting at the European Council headquarters. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters
To Hell and Back . . .
Theresa May travels to Brussels on Thursday to meet EU leaders including president of the European Council Donald Tusk. His comments on Wednesday that “there was a special place in hell” for those Brexiteers who were happy to leave the Union without any plan has set the tone for what will be a terse and distant meeting.