Ten former HSE staff retire with lump sums of more than €300,000

Ten former staff of the HSE have retired with lump sums of more than €300,000 this year with the highest single payment recorded as €374,197.

In addition to the golden handshake payment, that ex-employee retired with an annual pension for life of €124,732, according to records released under Freedom of Information.

Some 131 former staff of the health services – including hospital consultants and senior management – retired with pension lump sums in excess of €160,000 over the past four years.

In total, €31.7 million was paid out in lump sums to the high-earning pensioners.

The highest amount paid out was €397,398 in a lump sum to one employee who retired last year with an annual pension of €132,466.

The pensions of the 131 high earners will cost at least €9.95 million every year with one pension from 2020 yet to be calculated.

Separately, the Department of Education said the highest pension lump sum it paid over the past four years was €174,443.

This was one of 32 pension lump sums paid out to former teachers over the past four years which exceeded €160,000.

The largest lump sum of €174,443 – which was paid to a retiring secondary school teacher – was accompanied by an annual pension of €61,069.

The department said it did not hold records for staff in higher education, which were held by the individual universities and colleges.