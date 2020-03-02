Ten former Fianna Fáil TDs secure Seanad nominations

All 10 former Fianna Fáil TDs who wish to remain in politics have nominations to run in the Seanad election.

They are among 35 party candidates on the five vocational panels, which have been finalised following a noon deadline for nominations on Monday.

To be a party-nominee, candidates must have the signature of four TDs and/or Senators on their nomination papers. An outside nomination can alternatively be secured from an external body.

Five Fianna Fáil party members who lost their Dáil seats got party nominations.

These were Lisa Chambers (Mayo) and Declan Breathnach (Louth) on the Cultural and Educational Panel; Pat Casey (Wicklow) and Shane Cassells (Meath West) on the Labour panel; and Eugene Murphy (Roscommon-Galway) on the Agricultural panel.

Former Outgoing Senators Lorraine Clifford-Lee and Diarmuid Wilson have been nominated to the Administrative Panel while Senator Catherine Ardagh has been nominated to the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

The party also nominated Margaret Murphy O’Mahony (Cork South-West) to the Cultural and Educational Panel.

Former TD Timmy Dooley (Clare) had secured an outside nomination to the Industrial and Commercial panel, while Malcolm Byrne, who served as a TD only since the November byelection secured a nomination on the Cultural and Educational panel. Former Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin is running on the Administrative panel and former Cork East TD Kevin O’Keeffe is contesting for a seat on the Agricultural panel.

Robert Troy, Seanad director of elections for Fianna Fáil, said “we have worked hard to ensure that we have a geographically well-placed panel which will represent the widest electorate.

“All of our candidates, many of whom are experienced public representatives, will complement the hard work already undertaken by our TDs across the country.

“Fianna Fáil was the only party to oppose abolishing the Seanad in the 2013 referendum on the basis that Seanad reform was necessary. As a party we will work with the Seanad reform committee to build a consensus about how best to reform the Seanad. I believe the 26th Seanad should make Seanad reform a reality.”

In Fianna Fáil, six of the 16 TDs who lost seeks are retiring from electoral politics. They are Bobby Aylward of Carlow-Kilkenny; Donegal’s Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher; Eamonn Scanlon in Sligo-Leitrim; John Brassil in Kerry; John Curran in Dublin Mid-West and Frank O’Rourke in Kildare North.

The Aontú party has nominated Paul Lawless from Knock, Co Mayo to run on the Cultural and Educational panel in the party’s first Seanad election.

Mr Lawless is a Maths and PE teacher at Ballyhaunis Community School and has a masters degree in business administration.

Party leader Peadar Tóibín said it is the party’s sixth election since it was established just over a year ago.

“In that time we have built a national political movement, gathered over 50,000 votes, have held our Dáil seat, got councillors elected north and south and put down serious foundations for Dáil and Stormont seats at the next election.

“With the calibre of our candidate Paul Lawless we now have a significant opportunity to compete for a seat in the Seanad,” he said.