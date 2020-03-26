Temporary morgue facilities planned for possible Covid-19 case surge

The Government is preparing to provide temporary morgue facilities in anticipation of a surge of deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a Department of the Taoiseach press briefing on Thursday, it was disclosed that in the event of a sharp rise in mortality, temporary facilities may have to be made available.

Liz Canavan, a senior official at the Department, said preparations were now being made for that contingency. She said that if such temporary facilities were made available there would be liaison provisions made to help bereaved families affected, given the sensitivities involved.

Ms Canavan, an assistant secretary at the department, is the official in charge of the Government’s Covid-19 response. She said this week would be a critical week in terms of Covid-19 in Ireland and the State was in the process of scaling up to conduct 15,000 tests a day on individuals.

In terms of agriculture, the Department of Agriculture is already involved in searching for new and innovative ways to allow farmers to sell livestock now that marts have been ordered to shut down.

She also said that a means of paying student nurses working in hospital and other settings during the coronavirus outbreak were also being looked at.

The briefing was also told evening timetables of the Local Link bus services were being suspended. Drivers will be redeployed to collect and deliver groceries and medical supplies to old, sick and vulnerable people in their local communities.

Turning to building sites, Ms Canavan said that all contractors have been informed of the social distancing and hygiene requirements and they must be rigidly enforced.

A chartered jet is being organised to repatriate Irish tourists stranded in Peru. Ms Canavan said that any Irish citizen in Peru who has not been in contact should immediately contact the nearest Irish embassy to Peru, which is in Santiago, Chile.

It also was disclosed that RTÉ will being to provide short lessons for primary school children on RTÉ Junior, starting from Monday, with curriculum-based content.

The lessons will be available on RTÉ 2 and on the RTÉ Player platform.