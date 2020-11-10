TDs warned in Dáil against commenting on Séamus Woulfe controversy

TDs have been warned to exercise “the utmost care in any comments” they make in relation to the correspondence between the Chief Justice and Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe and “any issues arising”.

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl issued the warning at the start of the Dáil sitting in the Convention Centre.

He said it was “crucial” that TDs “ do not comment on the matter, either on the floor of the House or elsewhere in such a way as could give rise to a perception of bias”.

He said “this could act as a serious impediment to their ability to discharge their important constitutional functions”.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl’s comments come as the Supreme Court faces an unprecedented crisis after Chief Justice Mr Justice Frank Clarke said Mr Justice Woulfe should resign over his handling of the controversy following his attendance at an Oireachtas golf society dinner.

Mr Justice Woulfe has told Mr Justice Frank Clarke he will not resign over the controversy, which saw 80 people attend a dinner at an event at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway on August 19th, a day after the Government tightened Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.

In a statement in the Dáil the Ceann Comhairle reminded TDs “they may ultimately have to adjudicate on the matter in accordance with the Constitution legislation and standing orders”

“Judges are independent, by virtue of the Constitution, and may not be criticised or have their rulings referred to in the house, except for other substantive motion without prejudice to how this matter may proceed,” he said.

“I must point out that Members of this House are in a different position to others in relation to commentary, insofar as they may ultimately have to adjudicate on the matter in accordance with the Constitution legislation and standing orders.

“Any such adjudication must be carried out in a manner that conforms to the principles of basic fairness of procedures, and the requirements of natural and constitutional justice.

“It is crucial therefore, that Members do not comment on the matter, either on the floor of the House or elsewhere in such a way as could give rise to a perception of bias as this could act as a serious impediment to their ability to discharge their important constitutional functions.

He concluded: “I asked members to exercise the utmost care in any comments, they may make on the correspondence and the issues arising, and I would request your full cooperation in this matter.”