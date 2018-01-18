TDs to resume Dáil debate on Eighth Amendment

TDs are to resume debate in the Dáil on the report of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, which recommends the introduction of abortion on request up to 12 weeks.

A spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who has not yet set out his own position on the abortion question, confirmed he is not scheduled to speak when the debate resumes on Thursday afternoon.

The Dáil debated the issue for five hours on Wednesday evening, with most speakers expressing their support for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment and the other changes recommended in the committee’s report.

Though the position of many TDs remains undeclared, the latest figures from The Irish Times referendum tracker suggest that repeal is within touching distance of a majority in the House already.

Some 76 TDs - just two short of a simple majority in the Dáil - are now on record as supporting repeal of the Eighth amendment, which underpins Ireland’s legal ban on almost all abortions.

A total of 32 TDs say they are opposed, while 50 remain undeclared.

You can check how each Oireachtas member is likely to vote here: irishtimes.com/news/politics/referendum-tracker.

Many TDs have said that they will make their positions on the issue clear when they speak in the House.

However, expectations on all sides of the debate, and in all parties, are that the proposal for a referendum will pass comfortably when a vote is taken. Even many TDs who say they are opposed to repeal say they will back a referendum so that people can have their say on the issue.

The Government is likely to pledge to introduce legislation to provide for abortions up to 12 weeks on request, in line with the committee’s recommendations, if the referendum is passed by the people.

The Government fears a straight repeal of the Eighth Amendment could lead to legal challenges and is likely to propose the insertion of a new provision in the Constitution which would enable the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

Although no final decision has been made, Ministers have been told the advice of the Attorney General is likely to recommend a new provision to replace article 40.3.3 that would give the Oireachtas the sole right to make the law on abortion.

Article 40.3.3 was inserted into the Constitution after a referendum in 1983. It guarantees to protect as far as practicable the equal right to life of the unborn and the mother, thereby prohibiting abortion almost all cases.