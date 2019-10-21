TDs across political spectrum admit voting for colleagues not in seats

TDs from across the political spectrum have admitted to voting for colleagues who were present in the Dáil chamber but who were not in their designated seats.

Deputies including Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughten, Peter Burke and Fergus O’Dowd, Fianna Fail’s Anne Rabbitte and James Lawless, as well as Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly, said they may have pressed a colleague’s voting button but only when they were actually in the chamber.

The controversy over Dáil voting deepened as Ministers also disclosed they voted for colleagues, although no further TDs have come forward to say they voted for absent representatives.

It comes following revelations that Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins voted six times for party colleague Timmy Dooley while he was absent from the chamber during the weekly block voting session last Thursday.

The two senior TDs stood down from the party’s frontbench at the request of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged voting irregularities by Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has written to the Ceann Comhairle over what he has described as the “illegal act” of a Fianna Fáil frontbencher voting for a colleague absent from the Dáil.

Mr Flanagan declined to apologise for having voted for other colleagues himself while in the chamber.

Minister for Communications, Climate and Environment Richard Bruton said TDs casting ballots for each other was “common practice”.

While saying a fellow TD has never voted for him when he wasn’t in the chamber, the Minister said: “If I was sitting in someone else’s chair...and someone was sitting ... you know, I’d just say press my button, I’m here. That has become common practice. But what has gone wrong here is that people not in the chamber at all voted.”

Also on Monday Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers said she mistakenly sat in her colleague and party deputy leader Dara Calleary’s seat last Thursday for one vote and moved to her own seat for the same vote as soon as she realised.

The party’s Brexit spokeswoman said she denied over the weekend ever having voted for anyone else, or asking anyone to vote for her, because she took that to mean that she “intentionally, knowingly, purposely” done so.

Ms Chambers said Mr Martin accepted her explanation of how she voted for a party colleague in the Dáil. She said she does not expect to be suspended from her front bench role - like party colleagues Mr Dooley and Mr Collins - because “what happened to me is very different.”.

“What happened with me was an honest genuine mistake,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Meanwhile, Mr Burke said he would have voted for a colleague, but “they’ve always been right beside me, or in my eyeline.”

Mr O’Dowd said he has never voted for anyone who was not present in the chamber, but said he “very rarely” would have voted for a TD inside the room.

“I have very rarely voted on a request for a TD inside the closed doors of the Dáil chamber, but in conversation with [an]other member and not immediately beside their own seat but who remained at all times inside Dáil chamber.”

Ms Naughten said she “never voted for anyone who was outside the chamber, ever. I have very occasionally voted for a colleague in the chamber who couldn’t get to their seat.”

Ms O’Reilly said she believed she had voted twice for a colleague who could not get to their seat because they may have been on the phone or talking to another politician away from their designated seat. She said she would “never, ever” cast a vote for someone who was not in the room.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin called for the use of individual swipe cards in future.

Former Green Party leader John Gormley, who was one of the whips who originally oversaw the full introduction of e-voting in the Dáil in 2002, said they did not factor in potential penalties for TDs who abuse the system “because we didn’t think people would be that foolish.” He said a new system whereby a thumbprint is used to vote should be considered.