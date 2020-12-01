TD’s ‘ill-judged’ IRA tweet ‘will not be repeated’, says Sinn Féin leader

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley will address the controversy surrounding his now-deleted tweet about the IRA’s history when he joins colleagues at an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday, his party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Ms McDonald said: “I’ve spoken to Brian and he is very, very apologetic, he understands fully that the tweet was ill-judged. It was an attempt to draw an historical parallel between the Auxiliaries and the Parachute Regiment but that’s neither here nor there, the tweet caused upset, it caused offence and unnecessary controversy and for that he has apologised.”

Asked how he would be disciplined, Ms McDonald told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland: “He has apologised and he has withdrawn the tweet, that’s the most important thing for me. Secondly I feel absolutely certain that I can assure you that this was a singular, one-off mistake by Brian Stanley and one that will not be repeated.”

She said she would not remove him as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee as he was “very effective” and “very even-handed” in the role.

“He will, of course, address this controversy with his committee colleagues when they meet on Wednesday.”

On Saturday, the Laois-Offaly TD tweeted in reference to the Kilmichael Ambush in 1920 and the Narrow Water Massacre in Warrenpoint, Co Down in 1979, claiming they were “the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of d British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners”.

Eighteen British soldiers were killed at Warrenpoint by the Provisional IRA on August 27th 1979. On the same day, Lord Mountbatten, a prominent member of the British Royal Family, was killed by a Provisional IRA bomb aboard his boat at Mullaghmore, along with three others.

In the 1920 incident at Kilmichael, 17 members of the Auxiliaries were killed, alongside three members of the War of Independence-era IRA.

Mr Stanley later deleted the tweet and apologised, describing it as “inappropriate and insensitive”.

Ms McDonald was asked why Mr Stanley shouldn’t be treated the same way as Barry McEludff. The latter was forced to resign as MP for West Tyrone in 2018 after widespread condemnation of social media post in which he shared a video of a loaf of Kingsmill-brand bread on his head on the 42nd anniversary of the massacre of the same name, in which the IRA killed 10 Protestant textile workers in south Armagh.

Ms McDonald replied: “I think people will understand that very many of us, right across political life and beyond, marked and recognised the ambush at the weekend. Brian’s mistake, and it was ill judged and he is very regretful for it, was an attempt to draw historical comparison between something that happened in the ’20s and something that happened in the ’70s.”

Sinn Féin TD later deleted the tweet and apologised, describing it as ‘inappropriate and insensitive’. Photograph; Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Asked why Mr Stanley was keeping his job while Mr McElduff had to resign, the Sinn Féin leader replied: “You deal with these cases as they present and at the time Barry felt, given the depth of hurt felt by the victims of that particular event, that that was his course of action.

“I think in this instance Brian has acted very quickly. He has removed the offending tweet, it was a mistake, he is sorry for it, it was clumsy, it was ill judged, it shouldn’t have happened. It will not happen again. He will speak to his committee colleagues when they meet on Wednesday.”

The Sinn Féin leader was asked did she apologise to the people who survived the Warrenpoint attack, or to the families of those killed in it?

“The Parachute Regiment has a very particular history here in Ireland,” Ms McDonald replied. “I could reference Bloody Sunday and the Ballymurphy massacre, all of the events that flowed from that. I want to apologise universally to people, who like me, like all of us, wish to forge a constructive pathway ahead and for whom that particular tweet jarred because it goes against the grain of what is a challenging proposition - on the one hand, to honestly recall and remember our history and what happened, but at the same time to do it mindful of others.

“It’s a challenging proposition and unfortunately Brian’s tweet didn’t contribute to that effort.”

Ms McDonald said: “I think it’s a salutary lesson for all of us just how thoughtful and mindful we need to be in the comments we make publicly and on social media platforms because we are now in a period where we will be marking centenaries of many, many events, events that many of us regard as pivotal moments in our struggle for national independence, but events that that still evoke very strong reactions from people of a different political tradition.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “shocked and dismayed” by Mr Stanley’s tweet, saying he had done “huge damage” to building trust and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

Mr Stanley’s continued chairmanship of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee over the remarks was a matter for Sinn Féin to deal with “as a party and as a movement,” said the Taoiseach.