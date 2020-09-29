TD claims ‘tree huggers’ trying to halt progress of forestry Bill

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that there will be no Irish forestry industry by the end of October or November unless legislation before the Dáil dealing with licence appeals is passed.

Mr Martin said jobs in the sector and the supply of timber were under serious threat as he stressed the need to pass the Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, which reforms the way appeals lodged against forestry licences are handled.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said “tree huggers and tree lovers are holding up the Bill and clogging it up with frivolous amendments”.

The forestry industry has said appeals to tree-felling licences are not being dealt with quickly enough, with around 400 understood to be before the Forestry Appeals Committee and decisions coming at a rate of around 20 a month.

The legislation allows the committee to increase in size and hear more than one appeal at a time and to determine appeals without an oral hearing in cases where this is deemed appropriate.

Mr Martin said the legislation was urgent and the issue had been going on for years. “There have been serial objections on an industrial scale, which is not merited and is not fair,” he said.

Objectors

The Taoiseach told the Dáil he had no issue with people objecting, which they were entitled to do.

“All that the Bill is doing is aligning the issue of licences in forestry, felling and planting to the conventional planning system,” he said. “It allows for objections still but creates fees for those who want to appeal and so on, in line with normal planning situations.”

He said the Bill was “too weak” in the view of from some TDs but “it’s probably too strong from somebody else’s perspective”.

The issue was raised by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who objected to the failure to include smaller parties in the 90 minutes debate on Tuesday. He described this as “manipulation” of the Dáil and “shameless”. But the Taoiseach said “ lets’ get some sense of perspective on it” as the issue would be debated for six hours on Wednesday.

Mr McGrath said criticised “tree huggers and tree lovers” for holding up the Bill by seeking “ frivolous amendments”.

“We want to stop people who live in the city objecting to plantations that are 100 miles and 200 miles away. This is scandalous,” he said.

“Families are being deprived of their living, they cannot harvest their timber, contractors are being deprived of their living, the mills are without timber and builders consequently cannot get materials to build houses.”

‘Short-sighted’

Mr McGrath hit out at Mr Boyd Barrett and said it was “farcical” that the Dún Laoghaire TD was objecting when he was always talking about housing that “you are so short-sighted you cannot see this”.

Mr Boyd Barrett said that “if we had decent jobs instead of bogus self-employment in forestry then I might agree with you”. He said most appeals were upheld and claimed that big business interests were involved in the changes.

But the Taoiseach insisted that if the Bill is not passed “there will be a lot of workers made redundant unnecessarily because of inertia of the Oireachtas, of the legislators, and of the Executive”.

Mr Martin said “we also want to encourage native species, which have also been objected to. In the rush to object to everything in July, everything was objected to including tree plantations”.

Mr Boyd Barrett said “that’s just propaganda”.