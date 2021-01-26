Target to have all adults vaccinated by September ‘contingent on deliveries’

The target to have every adult resident in the State inoculated against Covid-19 by September is contingent on existing commitments for the delivery of vaccines being met, a Government Minister has warned.

Expressing doubt about the target being reached in Minister of State at the Department of Health Anne Rabbitte also said the vaccine supply chain situation was “dynamic” and an “agile plan” would have to be employed to react to such changes.

Ms Rabbitte was speaking as she opened a Seanad debate on the vaccination programme.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was due to address the House but is expected to make “announcements” in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic later on Tuesday.

Ms Rabbitte pointed to Mr Donnelly’s remarks that he expected all adult residents to be vaccinated by September. “That remains our target,” she said but “it is contingent on existing commitments on the approval, supply and delivery of vaccines being met”.

She said that “adjustments may be necessary to the original target doses being administered by March” to take into account the news that AstraZeneca will not be able to meet its initial vaccine delivery commitments, after approval in the EU.

This was a more “significant concern” following the one-week drop in supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while adjustments are being made in manufacturing processes.

She said deliveries of the vaccine in February are expected to be “at the lower end of what we anticipated, and there will be a further significant impact in March”.

She confirmed vaccination of the over-70s would start next month with those aged 85 and older getting the jab first, then those aged 80 to 84, aged 75 to 79 and 70 to 74.

She said this would be administered by GPs in their surgeries. She said the HSE “is preparing a public information campaign and will ensure everyone knows in advance when, where and how to access their vaccine”.

Independent Senator Rónán Mullen expressed concern that elderly members of religious orders living in congregated settings that were not regulated by Hiqa, would “fall between the cracks” and fall down the priority list for vaccination.

“They do not want to jump the queue” but wanted to be in line with others in their category.

He said he was aware of one group of at least 24 elderly religious in a congregated setting not regulated by Hiqa and there was a concern that they would “fall through the cracks”.