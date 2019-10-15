Taoiseach to tell Cabinet of ‘major hurdles’ to a Brexit deal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney will brief the Cabinet on Tuesday on the state of play in Brexit, a Government source has said.

The briefing will include an update on Mr Varadkar’s meeting with UK prime minister Boris Johnson last week.

Mr Varadkar is likely to tell Cabinet that “there is a pathway to a possible deal but there are many issues still to be resolved”.

“Negotiations continue this week between the Task Force and the UK,” the source added.

“However, there are still major hurdles to overcome and no one should underestimate the scale of the challenge to secure agreement and redraft a treaty in time for the European Council. ”

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is in a race against the clock to secure a fresh agreement for the meeting of European leaders starting in Brussels on Thursday.

A UK cabinet briefing on Brexit was understood to have been postponed by Mr Johnson as negotiators continued talks to hammer out a new deal ahead of the October 31st deadline.

Tuesday’s planned update to senior ministers was said to have been delayed until Wednesday so he can give more detailed information on efforts to strike a new agreement.

The prime minister has been under increasing pressure to concede greater ground to Brussels, with reports suggesting the UK has dropped a demand that a deal should include a veto for the Stormont Assembly on customs arrangements.