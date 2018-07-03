Taoiseach to speak to FF ‘in coming weeks’ about power deal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he will speak to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin “in the coming weeks” about extending the confidence and supply deal that keeps his minority Fine Gael government in power.

Speaking in US on a visit to the New York Stock Exchange, he did not clarify whether he would make contact with the Fianna Fáil leader before the Dáil breaks for the summer recess at the end of next week.

“My view is that we need political stability, particularly as we head into the Brexit negotiations, Brexit happening for real, and I would like to see the confidence and supply arrangement extended,” he told the media shortly after ringing the opening bell at the Wall Street exchange.

He said he was in contact with Mr Martin regularly and their advisers speak every week and the two party leaders speak every month on the phone or on the margins of Dáil exchanges.

The Taoiseach, when asked, said he was unaware that the Office of Public Works were washing the Papal Cross in the Phoenix Park in Dublin while the hosepipe ban was in place.

Government agencies and bodies should “lead by example” by conserving water, he said.

“We have enough water in the reservoirs but with this long, dry, hot summer continuing there is a risk we will run short on water later in the summer,” he said. He repeated his appeal to the public, including householders, businesses and “absolutely, government bodies” to observe the ban and “to not use water unnecessarily and to conserve it”.