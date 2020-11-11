Taoiseach to meet opposition leaders over Woulfe controversy on Friday

The meeting between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Opposition leaders on the controversy surrounding Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe could take place on Friday, Government sources have indicated.

Mr Martin told the Dáil on Tuesday that he did intend to meet opposition leaders to discuss the stand-off between Mr Justice Woulfe on the one hand, and Chief Justice Frank Clarke and other Supreme Court colleagues on the other.

Mr Justice Clarke’s opinion that Mr Justice Woulfe should resign from the Supreme Court, which he made public, and the former Attorney-General’s refusal to do so has created a crisis that may need to be resolved in the Oireachtas.

Attorney General Paul Gallagher advised the Cabinet on Tuesday morning the episode has raised serious Constitutional issues and the Government has said it will need time to take advice, and reflect, on the developing situation.

Sources said the Taoiseach’s meeting with opposition TDs has been provisionally pencilled in for Friday.

While publicly TDs and Senators have refrained from making comment, privately there have been mixed views about initiating a process.

The Irish Times has spoken to a number of TDs and Senators from the two main government parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who have expressed serious doubts whether Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the golf dinner in August, and the nature of his apology, had reached the threshold of “stated misbehaviour” which would be required if he were to be impeached.

In an impeachment process, Standing orders of both Houses of the Oireachtas allow the Dáil and the Seanad to establish separate select committees (which may be merged into one committee chaired by a TD) to establish the facts of the matter under consideration.

The committee then reports to both Houses and they must separately consider impeachment. All members of both Houses must act independently and cannot be made subject to a party whip in this process.

Earlier, a senior lawyer said that while Justice Séamus Woulfe may have been “sin binned” for three months he could not be forced to resign and could return to the bench in three months.

Senior Counsel Michael O’Higgins told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the fact that Mr Justice Woulfe was not going to be listed as a judge for three months, implied that in three months “he will be sitting as a judge.”

In three months there may be more perspective on the issue and what had happened. “Maybe the damage which has been described as irreparable might yet heal.”

Mr O’Higgins said there was no prohibition to a second inquiry being conducted. The first inquiry, conducted by a former chief justice Susan Denham, had concluded that no law had been broken and that it was disproportionate to deny him his livelihood.

It was difficult to see how an impeachment could be triggered when that would have to be based “on a stated misbehaviour”, Mr O’Higgins added. Mr Justice Woulfe had already been subjected to a full and impartial inquiry.

The Chief Justice Mr Frank Clarke had imposed a penalty which meant Mr Justice Woulfe was to be “moth balled” for three months with the implication that in three months “he would be sitting as a judge”.