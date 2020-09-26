Taoiseach to address United Nations General Assembly

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to address the 75th annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday evening.

Heads of State and Government of 196 countries have been delivering their statements in pre-recorded videos since the assembly opened on September 22nd.

The Taoiseach’s speech is expected to focus on the approach to Ireland’s term on the UN Security Council.

Speaking ahead of delivering his speech, Mr Martin highlighted the toll that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken on society and in particular those who have lost loved ones, or who have contracted the virus themselves and are “suffering from its lasting after effects”.

“This year’s United Nations General Assembly is meeting in the shadow of Covid-19,” Mr Martin said.

“The virtual format reminds us all of the need to keep our distance and limit our contacts; practices which are so simple but which have the power to help us arrest this deadly virus.

“This pandemic has impacted every community in every country, and indeed our entire way of life.”

He said that despite this, Covid-19 has brought out “an incredible motivation” for people to work together “to combat this fatal virus”.

“The pandemic reminds us that multilateral responses to global challenges

remain essential. In an interconnected and interdependent world, even the strongest cannot succeed alone,” he added.

Ireland is due to take up a seat on the UN Security Council next year.

“We join the Council with firm principles and clear priorities - building peace, strengthening prevention, and ensuring accountability. These are at the heart of the Council’s mandate,” Mr Martin said.

“Ireland has a strong and proud record of UN peacekeeping and I am confident that we will be to the fore in promoting the core values of building and maintaining international peace and security.”

The Taoiseach’s statement to UNGA 75 will be livestreamed on webtv.un.org.