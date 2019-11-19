Taoiseach stands by Verona Murphy despite ‘ill advised’ remarks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is standing by the Fine Gael candidate in the Wexford byelection Verona Murphy, despite the emergence of further controversial comments.

This morning’s Wexford People newspaper reports that Ms Murphy said that addiction and bad personal choices lead people to become homeless, the paper said.

The paper also says Ms Murphy warned that there needs to be more policing on immigration. “We have to have empathy in that these people are coming from the worst possible situations. We also have to take into account that possibility that Isis have already manipulated children as young as three or four.”

Ms Murphy also says that drink driving laws have “decimated rural Ireland,” the paper says. “The enforcement here always appears to be in the Irish individual,” she said.

She also criticised the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy in a interview. The paper quotes Ms Murphy as saying: “His attitude is let them have cake”.

Speaking at an event in Co Wicklow to mark the signing of the Government’s National Broadband Plan, Mr Varadkar said that he still supported Ms Murphy and that he would campaign with her in Wexford.

“Verona’s a very outspoken, very independent person,” Mr Varadkar said. “She’s not going to be the sort of person who toes the party line. And I think on some occasions she’s got it absolutely wrong. But she is the selected candidate and I will certainly be campaigning with her before polling day.”

However, Mr Varadkar again distanced himself from previous comments by Ms Murphy in relation to migrants.

“I spoke to her about them yesterday They were misinformed. They were ill-advised. They were wrong. And she was right to apologise for them.

“We have hundreds of thousands of people in Ireland who are migrants. They contribute to our economy to our society, to our public services. A very small number come from Iraq and Syria, and those that do are much more likely to be fleeing Isis than have anything to do with Isis. She understands that now,” he said.

Later Mr Varadkar again reiterated that he had confidence in Ms Murphy as the Fine Gael candidate.

Road to Damascus conversion

Meanwhile Labour leader Brendan Howlin said it was not appropriate of Verona Murphy to “use asylum seekers as a re-education tool” after statements that she made were “just plainly untrue”.

In a statement released on Monday night, Ms Murphy apologised for earlier remarks “wholeheartedly” after visiting an emergency reception and orientation centre and witnessing asylum and refugee issues.

Ms Murphy had said the Islamic State (Isis) was “a big part of the migrant population” . Ms Murphy made the comments to The Irish Times while canvassing in Wexford last Friday and also said that services are needed in Ireland to “alleviate that type of indoctrination”.

“I realise now I had a poor understanding of asylum issues and I apologise wholeheartedly for my remarks,” she said on Monday night.

However Mr Howlin said it was not appropriate for Ms Murphy to “use asylum seekers as a re-education tool, for a Road to Damascus conversion after statements that were just plainly untrue.”

Candidates should know the facts, he added. “Or if they don’t know the full facts, not to peddle misinformation.”

Mr Howlin said it was not right to “paint a wrong picture. These people need compassion not demonisation.”

It was unfortunate that people felt they could say “these things” and that there was a notion that they could get political traction “by expressing these populist views.”

He said he was asking all the party leaders to make clear that they would not allow such views in their political parties. Some seemed to think they could gain political capital by making such comments “they need to be called out.”

He also accused Charlie Flanagan of “blurring the lines” between his position as Minister for Justice and as director of elections for Fine Gael.

“Charlie is a decent man, but he has over stepped the mark,” Mr Howlin told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Comments Ms Murphy about migrants were based on “rumours and misinformation”, the Minister for Justice said on Monday .

Mr Flanagan said it was “a sad fact that this kind of misinformation is now threatening to take root in our country” and “spread sometimes maliciously and sometimes naively, through various channels including on social media”.

“I believe that public representatives and those running for election must step up and confront fabrications,” he said.

He said Ms Murphy had acknowledged that her statements on asylum seekers and refugees were not based on fact.