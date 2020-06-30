Taoiseach speaks to European Commission president about pandemic and Brexit

New Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke by telephone with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday afternoon in a call that covered the pandemic response, the forthcoming EU budget negotiations and Brexit, Government Buildings said this afternoon.

In a tweet, Ms von der Leyen said she had a “good first call with Taoiseach” Micheál Martin

“We agreed to work closely together to make Europe stronger, greener, more digital,” she said.

Ms von der Leyen said the EU needed “rapid agreement” the EU’s covid recovery plan and “an ambitious partnership with UK that respects our principles” on Brexit.

Government Buildings confirmed that Mr Martin had also spoken with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who briefed him on the state of the ongoing Brexit negotiations and the prospects for an agreement in the autumn.

“They had good and productive discussions,” the Government spokeswoman said. She said the two men agreed that the EU should seek an agreement that was balanced, but which reflected the EU priorities.

She also said that the two men agreed that there should be “effective implementation” of the special arrangements relating to Northern Ireland as soon as possible.

Face-to-face Brexit negotiations began in Brussels this week after months of virtual meetings which have seen little progress on a trade agreement. Unless there is agreement by the end of the year on a trade agreement - a prospect there is little optimism about in Brussels - the UK will leave the EU’s trading bloc at the beginning of 2021 and trade relations will default to WTO rules, meaning significant tariffs on important and exports.

Officials are also understood to be seeking to set up a phone call with the British prime minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Martin spoke earlier in the week to the Northern First Minister Arlene Foster and the Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and officials from Dublin and Belfast are understood to be in contact about arranging a face-to-face meeting in the coming days, likely to take place in the North.