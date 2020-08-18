Taoiseach says ‘we need to accept additional controls’ to combat coronavirus

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed key restrictions are being tightened in a bid to combat coronavirus.

He said public transport should be avoided, where possible.

The over-70s are being asked to limit social interactions and shop during designated hours and “to exercise their individual judgment”.

Mr Martin said that if the current increases continue it will be “impossible” to stop the spread of the virus to vulnerable people.

He confirmed that until September 13th all businesses will be asked to allow employees work from home.

Sports events and matches will revert to behind closed doors. All visits to private homes will be limited to six people.

Additional powers may be given to gardai to enforce public health measures.

He said six months ago Ireland was confronted by a “rapidly moving and unprecedented threat.”

Speaking at Government buildings this afternoon he said the harsh reality is that “recent trends and the spread of the virus are very serious”.

He said public health officials said there were “multiple significant outbreaks.”

“The evidence is that a large number of people are acting as if the virus is no threat to them, or that its ok to take a few more risks.”

The Cabinet met for over three hours to discuss recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) designed to halt the spread or Covid 19.

Cabinet members pushed back against some coronavirus-related restrictions recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) amid divisions between the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

Sources reported disagreement between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar at the long Cabinet meeting today, which has delayed the expected formal announcement that Government will recommend all businesses revert to working from home until September 13th.

The advice of NPHET to Cabinet is that, unless it is absolutely essential for an employee to attend their workplace in person, all employees should work remotely, it is understood.

Fresh measures aimed at tackling coronavirus, if approved today, will stay in place until September 13th, according to a government source.

NPHET is also believed to have advised that sporting events and matches should revert to a “behind closed doors” basis, with gatherings, including social gatherings before and after sporting events, to be avoided.

A Government source said the expectation is that this advice will be adopted.

Indoor and outdoor training should follow six indoor and 15 outdoor guidance and mixing of groups should be avoided, with exceptions for elite and professional sports and horse racing.

Sources described the Cabinet meeting as “tense” and said there was significant “pushback” against some of the more stringent measures proposed by NPHET.

There was significant pushback to NPHET proposals for citizens to completely avoid public transport, sources say.

There was also disagreement about the numbers of guests that should be permitted to attend weddings. No guidance is likely to be issued on that matter today, with Cabinet set to “review” the figures.

NPHET also recommended all visits to homes be limited to six people from no more than three households, both indoors and outdoors, while other outdoor gatherings and events be limited to 15 people.

Restaurants and cafes can remain open but with mandatory restrictions on closing times and the mandatory wearing of face covers for staff in customer-facing roles, NPHET recommended.

It is understood government was considering face coverings be worn in private cars when they are being shared by members of different households.

A press conference due to begin at 3pm was delayed as the full Cabinet meeting continued. It concluded around 4.15pm.

The Cabinet discussed increased powers for gardaí to enforce the coronavirus lockdown as well as amended advice for the over-70s that would tell them to limit the time they spend outdoors and in company.

Political sources confirmed the Government’s public health experts had advised greater powers for the gardaí to police social gatherings, both in pubs/restaurants and at private house parties, amid growing concerns about the behaviour of younger people.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was briefed on Monday night after a lengthy meeting of NPHET discussed the recent sharp increase in the number of cases. He brought their recommendations to the Cabinet when it met at 1pm on Tuesday.

The Cabinet meeting was scheduled late on Monday night – in place of a previously arranged meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 – in a sign that legally binding decisions were expected. Only the full Cabinet has the authority to make decisions of the Government.

Amendments

It was also expected Ministers would be asked to approve amendments to the advice to over-70s that encourages them to limit interactions with other people, shop during designated hours and wear face coverings.

In a bid to curb house parties, gatherings were expected to be restricted to groups of six from no more than three households.

Political sources say the public health experts have been alarmed by the recent increase in cases and have been putting the case for further restrictions forcefully to Ministers in private.

However, there was also reluctance among some Ministers to reverse the easing of the lockdown as they believe that public tolerance with some of the measures is thinning. There is also a belief among some Ministers that NPHET is being overly cautious.

Ministers were also likely to discuss the plans for school reopening and the progress on producing the Leaving Certificate results.

After the UK government abandoned its process for estimating A-levels results yesterday, deciding to rely on teachers’ predicted grades only, the Department of Education has come under pressure to reassure students they will not see the widespread marking down of the teacher-estimated grades when the results are published next month.

Responding to reports that among the measures to be announced this afternoon is a requirement for older people to again restrict their time outside their home and avoid settings with lots of people, Trinity College Dublin geriatrician professor Rose Anne Kenny said she had concerns about moves to restrict the movement of older people.

Fresh air and movement were critical to boost the immune system and older people had more vulnerable immune systems, she said.

“It doesn’t make sense” to suggest that such people not be active, nor did selecting “a chronological number”.

“I don’t see how that will resolve things. There needs to be improved testing and tracing,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show.

On the same programme immunologist Dr Tómas Ryan, associate professor of biochemistry in Trinity College Dublin, said the reality was that shielding does not work and said the Government was losing control of the Covid-19 situation.

Testing-and-tracing

He said the State’s testing-and-tracing system had “fallen down” and turnaround time for test results were getting slower.

Prof Ryan said the time between noticing symptoms and tracking contacts needed to be 72 hours, but at present it was an average of four days.

Dr Ryan called for a “complete overhaul” of the Government’s Covid-19 strategy, he said.

NPHET said on Monday evening an additional 56 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the State. The news follows the reporting of an additional 266 cases over the weekend.

The latest figures see the total number of deaths in the Republic remain at 1,774, while the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 27,313.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally warned that Ireland is heading into an “age-related apartheid” approach to dealing with Covid-19.

The number of cases in Ireland was going in the wrong direction he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show. “Something’s got to be done.”

It was notable that recent cases were predominantly among young people, he said while older people were “doing their best to dodge this deadly virus.”

Dr Scally said he did not known what gain there might be from further restrictions for older people.

“I can see how stopping house parties would be valuable. But I do have a kind of a worry that we’re heading into some sort of an age-related apartheid approach to Covid-19.”