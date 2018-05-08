Taoiseach says ‘right heads’ have to roll over CervicalCheck

A total of 11,000 calls were made to the helpline to deal with the CervicalCheck controversy, and 7,678 women have requested call backs, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

He told Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin that 2,686 calls had been returned but that before each call is returned a doctor or nurse had to check files and history and the returned call could take “20, 30 or 40 minutes”.

Mr Martin said it was “arguable the system had time to prepare” and he believed the primary focus should have been on the women at higher risk and he believed the Government was “making it up as you go along”.

During Leaders’ Questions Mr Varadkar effectively ruled out sacking director general of the HSE Tony O’Brien when he told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald it was not right for any political party or leader “to appoint themselves as the spokesperson for a diverse group of women and families”.

Mr Varadkar said “it may be the case that more heads may roll in the future but it is important that it is the right heads” and he insisted Mr O’Brien should spend the remaining eight weeks of his term as HSE director general focused on establishing the facts of the CervicalCheck crisis.

The Taoiseach also told the Dáil the scoping inquiry into CervicalCheck had commenced and was being led by Professor Gabriel Scally who had arrived in the country on Tuesday.

Scoping inquiry

Mr Varadkar said the scoping inquiry “will answer as many questions as possible as quickly as possible”.

He said there should not be a focus on “seeking heads” but Ms McDonald said “this is not just about seeking heads but about seeking accountability”.

Ms McDonald said the Taoiseach had pledged to listen to women affected by this controversy, that they would be “front and centre”.

She highlighted the case of Irene Teape who was twice given incorrect smear results in 2010 and 2013 and died two years later, aged 35, not knowing she received misdiagnosed results. Her husband had spoken to Tánaiste Simon Coveney and said he wanted Mr O’Brien gone.

“Tony O’Brien cannot stay on,” she said. He was “untouchable” despite “patently failing in his duties”. He was part of the problem, she said.

But Mr Varadkar insisted “the Government is putting the interests of the women affected and their families first”.

Mr Martin accused the Government of “making it up as you go along”.

He said “GPs have yet to be properly advised and resourced and prepared for this crisis”, adding that the helpline is way behind and was a “rushed initiative, not properly resourced at all”.

He said a lot of promises were made. “Will every woman who wants a smear be given one,” he asked. “Is there the capacity to do that?”

And he said “an initiative should be taken to deal with women at higher risk”.