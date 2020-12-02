Taoiseach says preparation work for Covid-19 vaccine ‘proceeding at pace’

Concern has been raised in the Dáil at the pace of preparation for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine following the approval by the UK of the Pfizer/BioNTech version, with plans to roll it out there next week.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said that Finland, France, Denmark and now the UK were advanced in relation to their plans on the provision of the vaccine.

He said “we do need to have equal pace and equal thought put into this” as he reiterated the “fundamental need” for a minister for vaccines who would have sole charge of the issue.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I set up the taskforce” and that it was an issue of national priority. “I will stay on top of this until we get it sorted,” said Mr Martin.

He said Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna sought authorisation yesterday from the EU and the European Medicines Agency chief briefed health ministers this morning and they will assess those vaccines on December 29th at the latest.

Mr Martin said “the responsibility of that authority is huge in recommending the vaccine as being safe and effective. And we shouldn’t create a pressure zone on the regulatory authority to do the right thing.”

Questioned by Mr Kelly about what the taskforce implementation plan to be delivered on December 11th would contain, Mr Martin said the work is “proceeding at pace”.

Mr Martin said ultra-low temperature storage freezers have arrived into the country and will be commissioned by middle of next week.

“The IT infrastructure and database are to be created and the workforce to administer the vaccine is being worked on,” along with organisation of the workforce, because of the scale involved.

He said sequencing as to who gets vaccine first and in what order and communications are also being worked on.

Authority

There needs to be a minister in charge with executive authority to make quick decisions because such decisions are needed to save lives, save jobs, save businesses, said Mr Kelly.

He also expressed concern that the Covid-19 taskforce has only met twice. “I don’t believe the taskforce should be meeting like that. I believe it should be permanent,” he said.

The Labour leader said “this is the biggest emergency we have ever faced and will do in our lifetime so the roll out of a vaccine and how it’s going to be done needs to have a national standing group with a minister in charge.”

Mr Kelly said Noel Browne had been appointed the State’s first minister for health with the sole role of stamping out TB and “by God he helped to do that”.

He said the minister in charge “needs to do the same”.

“We need to have a situation where anyone who is working on this - that they’re not being second guessed,” and they do not have to “worry about whether the decisions they’re being asked to make are going to be questioned.”

Insisting that he would “stay on top of this until we get it sorted”, Mr Martin added that a lot of the experience and expertise reside in the Health Service Executive (HSE)and the Department of Health who have been involved in a range of immunisation programmes.

Mr Martin said the plan would be presented on December 11th and the Government then aimed to “operationalise the plan”.

“The HSE will be a key driver of the operation plan and the Department of Health will have oversight” and the Minister for Health in the first instant.

Mr Martin added: “It’s easy to nominate a name and put someone in charge who will not necessarily have the accountability line or the authorisation over officials or indeed agencies. That is an issue that will have to be sorted in that respect.”