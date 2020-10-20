Taoiseach says Ireland cannot pursue zero-Covid strategy or seal Border

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has predicted there may be a period where Ireland continues to go from higher to lower restriction levels and back again if coronavirus continues to spread.

Mr Martin also told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that the Minister for Finance would engage with the banks about mortgage breaks.

And in response to Labour leader Alan Kelly, who called for the Taoiseach to “simplify” and measure what was needed to get back to Level 3 and Level 2, Mr Martin said the reproduction number, the rate at which an infected person spreads Covid-19 would need to be consistently below one.

He said the Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) ideally wanted the number to be at 0.5, which would be very challenging.

Mr Martin also rejected claims by Rise TD Paul Murphy that not implementing a zero-Covid strategy meant a “continuous yo-yo into lockdown, out of lockdown”, which is a “nightmare for people”. Other countries including New Zealand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Iceland and Australia had done this.

The Taoiseach said Ireland could not pursue a zero-Covid strategy because it is not New Zealand, and it was not possible to seal the Border either.

During leaders’ questions in the Dáil, Ms McDonald expressed concern that the Taoiseach seemed to imply in his address on TV announcing the Level 5 restrictions, that going in and out of high level restrictions could be an ongoing situation.

She also hit out at the Government’s response to the calls for mortgage breaks for home and business owners who would have to shut their enterprises because of the Level 5 restrictions.

Ms McDonald said that three weeks ago Government Ministers had “waltzed in” to a meeting with the banks but did not secure an extension of the mortgage breaks.

The Taoiseach said they were not going the zero coronavirus route or the herd immunity route. But he said that if the virus continued to spread he could foresee a situation that for a period of time Ireland would have to go between higher and lower levels of restrictions and back to higher again should the virus continue to spread.

He hit out at Ms McDonald’s claim and said that the Ministers did not “waltz” into the banks. He said they went into seek out the best deal they could.

Mr Martin also accused the Sinn Féin leader of continuing to “play the populist card” and said that she should talk to her colleagues in the North “and get them to do much better” about mortgage breaks, that they had secured only three months in breaks.

Mr Kelly called for the Taoiseach to provide the metrics “as to what we can achieve by December 1st”.

He also said that while the country could go from one level to the next, a sharp rise from Level 2 to Level 5 was not sustainable.

Mr Martin said they had to consistently get below 1 but to get to 0.5 would be very challenging in six weeks.

He rejected a claim by Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall that the Government was being “unreasonable” in its response to single people working at home and living alone not being able to have another person visit them.

She said the messaging was really mixed with “no attempt to win hearts and minds”.

But Mr Martin said she misinterpreted the Government’s intention and that individuals including people living on their own and lone parents could form a connection with another household.

Mr Murphy said the Tánaiste had channelled “his inner Donald Trump” and “trashed” Nphet when it suggested Level 5 but two weeks later Ireland was going into lockdown. He called on Mr Martin to apologise for the Government’s response.

But the Taoiseach said “this is not an exact science”. He said that at Level 3 Ireland was already at a serious form of restriction because it “essentially closes down the hospitality sector”. He said they had not yet quantified the human cost of lockdowns.