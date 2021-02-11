Taoiseach says he will travel to Washington for St Patrick’s Day ‘if invited’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that if he is invited to the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day, he will attend.

“If I am invited, I will go,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

But an invitation had not yet been received from US president Joe Biden’s office, he added.

Mr Martin said he expected that if he is to go he will have to be vaccinated. He said he was bemused by the debate about whether he would go, but he was relaxed about the issue.

If an event takes place in or around March 17th, Mr Martin would need to vaccinated soon to ensure he was protected against Covid-19.

He said St Patrick’s Day would be marked in Washington DC in “some shape or form” as it was an opportunity to develop new areas of cooperation with the US, such as helping developing countries.

The Taoiseach said he was pleased with Mr Biden’s initiatives to date and was confident that Ireland would continue to have a good relationship with the US.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney last week said he believes Mr Martin should to go to Washington DC for the traditional St Patrick’s Day meeting in the White House.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the question of whether or not the annual meeting should go ahead is “above my pay grade now”.