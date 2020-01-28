Taoiseach says Catherine Noone apology is ‘good enough for him’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the fact that Catherine Noone has apologised and withdrawn her remark “is good enough” for him.

“She has withdrawn her remarks and apologised and, you know, that’s good enough for me,” he told RTÉ in Galway where he was campaigning.

“Well, you know, it’s not about me. I just think that we all need to be very aware. I’m very respectful of people who have autism, people who are on the autism spectrum and we need to understand that those terms should never be used in a pejorative way at all."

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone apologised for calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic” during an election canvass this week.

In a statement released this morning, Ms Noone said she wanted to “unequivocally apologise and withdraw all of my remarks...which were completely unacceptable”. She said her “choice of language was inexcusable and wrong. I am truly sorry”.

Ms Noone, a General Election candidate in Dublin Bay North, was quoted in this morning’s edition of The Times Ireland edition as having said of Mr Varadkar: “He’s autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it. He’s uncomfortable socially and he doesn’t always get the inbetween bits”.

The Times Ireland edition reported online this morning that she had initially denied having made the comments, before being told there was a tape of her saying them.

In her subsequent statement released on Tuesday morning, in which she apoligised, Ms Noone said she would not be making any further comment.

Ms Noone is a running mate of senior Fine Gael Minister Richard Bruton. She chaired the committee on abortion before the referendum. She was a former running mate of Mr Varadkar in Dublin West in the 2016 General Election.

Mr Varadkar, asked about Ms Noone’s comments on Tuesday, told reporters: “I haven’t spoken to her yet. I’m sure I will over the next couple of days. She has withdrawn her remarks and apologised. That’s good enough for me.

“But it’s not about me. We all need to very aware and very respectful of people who have autism, people who are on the autism spectrum, that those terms should never be used in a pejorative way at all.”

Meanwhile, the autism awareness group AsIAm has urged people not to engage in “doorstep diagnosis” of autism.

Autism should never be used as a slur or a negative. 1 in 65 people can be on the Autistic Spectrum - including someone I know and love dearly. As a society we need to become much more aware in relation to Autism and not use casual stereotypes — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) January 28, 2020

Speaking after Ms Noone’s apology, the deputy chief executive of the autism advocacy and support organisation As I Am, Fiona Ferris, has said that an apology from Fine Gael candidate Catherine Noone is not enough.

Ms Ferris described the comments as “quite shocking” and it was “completely unacceptable” to the autistic community for the word to be used as “a descriptor” or an adjective.

Autism diagnoses only comes after an extensive clinical process, she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Autism was not something that should be used to describe someone, she added.

Ms Ferris said she did not accept the apology issued by Ms Noone who should “fully educate herself what autism is.”

Autism is not an illness it is a condition, she explained. It was of great concern that a political representative thought it was acceptable to use the word as a descriptor.

Doing so was trying to justify the stereotype (of lacking empathy) of what it means to be autistic. This was a misconception as some people with autism were too empathetic and suffered great distress as a result.

Reaction

Reacting to Ms Noone comments, Minister of Health Simon Harris tweeted: “Autism should never be used as a slur or a negative. 1 in 65 people can be on the Autistic Spectrum - including someone I know and love dearly. As a society we need to become much more aware in relation to Autism and not use casual stereotypes.”

Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath has strongly criticised the comments of Catherine Noone. “They were ill-informed and extremely damaging to a section of Irish society”, said Minister McGrath. “People with Autism are a part of Irish society and should always be treated as equals in line with the UN Convention for the Rights of Persons with a Disability”, said McGrath.

“... I accept Ms Noone’s apology but we will need to focus on our new Autism Plan which will deliver an awareness raising campaign, a national training programme for clinicians and improvements to the assessment process.”

The Times Ireland article said Ms Noone made her original comments while canvassing in Dublin, after being asked about the Taoiseach’s performance on last week’s Virgin Media head-to-head debate with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. Ms Noone withdrew her description of Mr Varadkar after being contacted by The Times.

During the Virgin Media debate, Mr Varadkar responded to criticism from some quarters that he sometimes appeared to lack empathy on issues such as health and the homelessness crisis.

He responded by telling host Pat Kenny: “I care about this country. I probably can’t put it into words as well as my opponent, but I do it with my actions...I show my empathy in the work I do, maybe I don’t say it in the right words.”

The Times Ireland article said that, asked about the issue while canvassing in Bayside last Friday evening, Ms Noone described Mr Varadkar as a “very good politician” but said he was “a bit wooden” and was making efforts to improve.

“He’s autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it. He’s uncomfortable socially and he doesn’t always get the inbetween bits.”

‘Extremely bright’

The Fine Gael leader was “extremely bright” and a “very decent guy”, she added.

“If I do say so, I am much more natural than he would be. I’ve been in rooms with him and he doesn’t know what to do with himself. He’s naturally shy. But he’s actually a very good politician.”

She added: “He’s not into the nudge and wink, any of that craic. If you’re looking for him to appoint someone, and you say ‘they’re a Fianna Fáiler’, he’ll say, ‘I just want the best person for the job.’ I really respect that about him.”

According to The Times Ireland, when contacted for clarification of her remarks on Monday, Ms Noone initially denied that she used the word “autistic”, but when informed a recording existed, she said she did not mean the word literally.

“I didn’t mean it in the sense of the actual illness or anything. I just mean he can be a bit wooden and lacking in empathy,” she said. “I shouldn’t have even said it in that way.”

The Times Ireland quoted Ms Noone as attempting to give examples of potentially offensive words that could be used out of context, such as “special” and “n***er”. She quickly clarified that she would never use the latter word and said that it was a bad example, The Times Ireland said.

Ms Noone argued that her comment had been taken out of context. The Times Ireland reported she said: “Sometimes I say, ‘Oh God, I’m a bit special’ but I don’t mean it to be derogatory.”