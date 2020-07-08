Taoiseach’s visit to Belfast to meet Foster, O’Neill postponed

A planned visit by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to Belfast to meet First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been postponed.

The trip is now planned for next week instead.

Government Buildings confirmed to The Irish Times on Tuesday that the visit had been arranged for Thursday, but has now said that a scheduling difficulty has emerged in Belfast and the visit will not go ahead.

There was no detail given as to the nature of the problem, though Government sources said that problem was not in Dublin.

It is not clear if the postponement is related to the internal difficulties in the Northern Executive as a result of the Bobby Storey funeral last week.