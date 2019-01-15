Taoiseach’s ‘eat less meat’ plan criticised by rural TD

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revelation that he is cutting down on meat has been criticised by a rural TD on the grounds that he is “CEO” of an “agri-based country”.

At Fine Gael’s think-in on Monday, Mr Varadkar said he was “trying to eat less meat – both for health reasons and for reasons of climate change”.

However, Independent TD for Roscommon Michael Fitzmaurice said the comments could damage rural Ireland.

“Sometimes politicians need to study up on what they say,” Mr Fitzmaurice told Newstalk Breakfast.

He said that the Taoiseach’s comments could have an adverse effect on the agri industry which was worth €12billion. “A lot of rural Ireland relies on that.

“Saying something like that may have a direct impact.

“He’s the CEO of the country. We’re an agri-based country, the best at what we do.”

Mr Fitzmaurice said he did not like the “signal this sends out. It sends a mixed message”.

The Taoiseach’s comment could have an adverse impact on someone trying to create jobs in the agricultural sector, he said.

“It wouldn’t be something I would be shouting out.”