Taoiseach rules out pre-Christmas general election

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said his primary interest is not “electoral advantage” but providing stability for the country, adding he does not intend calling a pre-Christmas election.

A private meeting of Fine Gael ministers earlier this week heard Mr Varadkar said the window for a pre-Christmas election was almost closed. At that meeting, some ministers – such as Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty and Simon Harris – said the talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on reviewing and possibly extending the confidence and supply deal should now intensify.

Speaking to reporters at the Fine Gael ard fheis in the Citywest convention centre on Saturday, Mr Varadkar declined to say when he wanted the Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil talks to conclude.

He said he had no intention of calling an election before Christmas. Fine Gael was “almost” but “not quite” ready for an election, he added.

“My primary interest is not going to be electoral advantage at the moment. It is looking after the interests of the country that we are charged to lead,” he said. “And, with the uncertainty that exists at the moment, particularly around Brexit, the focus of the Government has to be on that.

“I don’t have any plans to seek a dissolution of the Dáil this side of Christmas. It is not entirely in my hands. Fianna Fáil could withdraw support at any time. Potentially, although I don’t anticipate it, the people who are now serving in government with us may leave.”

Ms Doherty, who is a member of the Fine Gael negotiating team with Fianna Fáil, said the talks are “going well”, but added: “I think it is time to move on to more substantive talks. We need to give the country stability. Fianna Fáil and ourselves have an opportunity now to provide real stability for the Irish people.

“We have had three weeks of different briefings now from secretary generals and officials from departments.

“Everyone around the table has learned an awful lot, particularly from Fianna Fáil’s perspective, they had some key significant asks around information and we have provided them.”

She said the talks would “probably come to a head in the next couple of weeks”.

When asked about his comments earlier this week that it would be very difficult to avoid a hard border in the event of a no deal Brexit, the Taoiseach insisted that the withdrawal agreement struck between the EU and UK should be ratified.

British prime minister Theresa May faces a serious challenge to get the deal through the House of Commons.

“If that deal is rejected and we ended up in a no deal scenario, we’d only find ourselves within weeks or months having to come to a deal anyway, so it makes sense to me, now that we have a deal on the table, agreed by 28 governments, that that deal is now accepted,” he said.

“What we should do now is ratify this agreement and concentrate on the future relationship. Bear in mind the backstop, from our point of view, from the point of view of the British government, has always been something that we want to use as an insurance policy. We don’t want to ever have to invoke it, and if it is invoked, we only want to do it for a temporary period.”

If Mrs May returns from a summit on November 25th with the deal signed off by the other 27 EU leaders, it will go to a vote in the House of Commons. If parliament approves that deal, the UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29th next.