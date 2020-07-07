Taoiseach rejects claims FF back to ‘old style cute hoor kind of politics’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rejected opposition suggestions that Fianna Fáil is back to “old style cute hoor kind of politics”.

Labour leader Alan Kelly made the claim in the Dáil as he highlighted controversies that erupted in the party’s first week back in office.

He raised the issue during Mr Martin’s first leaders’ questions in the Dáil as Taoiseach.

But Mr Martin stressed that he had been focused on “policy and substance”. He said that “other stuff goes on as it always has it in politics and we will deal with that too”.

Mr Kelly said that Mr Martin had had the “shortest honeymoon in history” of just two hours before internal party criticism began.

He told the Taoiseach: “One of your Ministers has had to apologise quite publicly for his driving ban while on a provisional licence,” in reference to controversy over Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen and a drink driving offence in 2016.

Mr Kelly added that “in the same week your Minister for health has stood over an interview where he admitted taking illegal drugs.”

And “then one of your MEPs ignored the requirement for quarantine” when he returned from Brussels to attend the Dáil sitting in the Convention Centre.

The Tipperary TD asked: “Are Fianna Fail public representatives above the law and above public health advice?”

He said the Government’s first week had not been a good week and “the modus operandi looks like it’s back to old style cute hoor kind of politics”.

He also hit out at Sinn Féin’s leadership over the controversy about breaking social distancing rules attending two funerals in the North when other families stayed homes when their own relatives and friends were buried.

The practice of “exceptionalism” might be expected from Sinn Féin but many thought Fianna Fail had been “humbled” by the recession.

He also criticised the first act of the Minister for Education which he said “was to bellow about a new grant to a school in her own constituency”, during the biggest education crisis to face the State.

The country needed a stable Government during the biggest crisis to face the State and people were concerned about housing, health, rents, mortgage arrears and returning to work

Mr Martin however told Mr Kelly he rejected “your analysis of the first week in Government” and said his focus has been on “policy and substance”.

He said there was an unprecedented amount of legislation they would try to get through in this Government and he had had talks with senior EU officials including the president of the European Commission and British prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Taoiseach said “I haven’t wasted an hour” in dealing with policy.

He said “no politicians should be above the law and no politician is above the law”.

Mr Martin added that punishment “was meted out” to Mr Cowen and he would address the issue in a statement later.

He stressed the focus on education and not depriving children any longer of schooling and education. He said they would deal with travel and quarantines and they would focus on education and “engaging with the education authorities in terms of returning to school”, and on the return of health services.