Taoiseach receives report into Maria Bailey claims controversy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has received the report into the Maria Bailey claim controversy and discussed the findings with her on Thursday night, it has emerged.

Mr Varadkar said the report will not be published.

A report by senior counsel David Kennedy was received in recent days.

Speaking in Longford on Friday, Mr Varadkar said the report will not be made public as some people participated on the condition of anonymity.

“I received the report only in the last couple of days. I read it, I met with David Kennedy who is the author of the report and I met with Deputy Bailey last night so I intend to respond to it next week.

“In terms of the publishing the report, it is not normal for a political party or even a media organisation or an employer to publish an internal report. I did consider making an exception in this regard, but when I met with David Kennedy he pointed out to me that he sought the cooperation of those who were interviewed for the report on the basis that it would not be published.

“He gave them that commitment in writing so I don’t feel that I could possibly override that.”

Fine Gael asked Mr Kennedy to “establish all the facts” around Ms Bailey’s now withdrawn action against the Dean Hotel in Dublin, where she alleged she had suffered injuries after falling from a swing in the hotel bar in July 2015.

Mr Varadkar’s statement that the report will not be published comes despite growing calls within the party for him to do so.

Last weekend, The Irish Times reported that a number of councillors and grassroots members of the party were publicly lending their support to this view.

Blaine Gaffney, who lost out on a seat in Sligo in the local elections, said he was being asked on doors and through social media what his position was on the controversy and on rising insurance costs.

“It did not help. If we are looking at marginal seat losses, I lost out by a swing of 33 votes and it would make you think. It is an issue, and it is on the lips of everyone in Leinster House. Everyone is wondering how Leo is going to deal with it, it is a test for him. We don’t know what is going to come out of the report. I would like to see it.”

Carlow councillor Fergal Browne also called for the report to be published.

Kildare councillor Fintan Brett said he also wanted to see the senior counsel’s findings but does not believe it will happen.