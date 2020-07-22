Taoiseach not ‘at odds’ with Leo Varadkar on international travel

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has denied being at odds with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the publication of a green list of 15 countries considered safe to travel to and from.

While accusing the Government of opting for a “reckless policy” on international travel, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said there was “absolute public confusion and a lack of public confidence” in the Government’s approach, which she described as “cack-handed”.

She told Mr Martin that he was “at odds” with the Tánaiste and “the confusion between your two selves hardly adds to public confidence and instead of managing the risks that we clearly face, you have pursued a reckless policy with effectively no checks and balances”.

In response, Mr Martin rounded on the Sinn Féin leader accusing her of “partisan political sniping”.

He said he was not at odds with the Tánaiste but said Ms McDonald “seems to be at odds with herself”.

Northern Ireland had opened up to 59 countries, he said.

“This was signed off by Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland and that has to be said,” he said, adding that “we’re taking a much more conservative approach”.

“Testing and contact tracing remains the gold standard,” he continued, and the quick tracing of people’s contacts “is the key response to determine our future capacity to stay on top of the virus”.

Perspective

Mr Martin said that in the first 12 days of July last year 1.469 million people arrived at Dublin Airport, compared to 134,000 people this month.

“I acknowledge the concerns about those arriving in the country but we need to keep it in perspective. There was a 91 per cent drop in travel this year,” he said.

During leaders’ questions in the Dáil, the Taoiseach said “I’m clear the safest thing is not to travel”. He said the normal precautions would apply to the green list countries, meaning people “will not have to restrict their movements” on their return.

Mr Varadkar on Tuesday suggested if there was not a very clear message around the travel policy “then we would be better off not having a green list”. But the Cabinet agreed a list of 15 safe countries with a similar or lower incidence of Covid-19 than Ireland last night.

Ms McDonald told the Taoiseach “you have put yourselves at odds with public health advice which is for no international travel”.

She said people could travel with reduced risk but “ordinary people have been thrown under the bus”. People who cancelled their holidays are potentially out of pocket and those who travel will travel uninsured, she said.

Red list

Not publishing a red list of unsafe countries was another problem when people were arriving from countries with much higher rates of Covid-19, she added.

“There is no isolation or proper form of quarantine and putting a (passenger locator) form online is not going address this.”

Ms McDonald also accused the Government of being “passive” in relation to an all-island approach.

Mr Martin acknowledged “the roles and responsibility of the Northern Ireland Executive and that it’s connected to the advice in the UK”.

He pledged to “work towards achieving the maximum synergy between the Northern Ireland administration and our Government to suppress the virus”.

But he said “the reality of an all island approach is clearly challenging”.

Independent TD Michael McNamara said there was increased hostility towards tourists coming into the State about flouting laws, when those laws did not exist. There is no legal requirement to quarantine for anyone coming into this country, he said, adding that the Government should state its policy clearly.

Mr Martin said there are complex legal issues involved and on mandatory quarantining and contact tracing is the better approach.

He told People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett that Ireland had one of the “most restrictive” travel regimes in the world amid the pandemic.

Mr Boyd Barrett referred to the death of another frontline worker - in reference to a doctor who worked at the Mater hospital from Covid-19 - and asked why the Government was going against public health advice at this time.

He compared the Government’s approach to traffic lights where both red and green lights were on simultaneously.