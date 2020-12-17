Taoiseach ‘misspoke’ when he said banks were not bailed out, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Micheál Martin “misspoke” when he said the banks did not receive a bailout, the Tánaiste told the Dáil.

Leo Varadkar said “there was a bailout of the banks 12 years ago and the Taoiseach misspoke yesterday. He has said that already this morning.”

“The banks were nationalised or effectively nationalised,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also said the Taoiseach “did correct himself very quickly in fairness in the Dáil yesterday. What he meant to say was that the banks’ owners, the banks’ shareholders were not bailed out.

“And those who owned the banks, those who had shares in the banks lost all or almost all of their money. Some were very wealthy people and some were not. “Some were just everyday people who bought bank shares as part of their pension and we need to bear that in mind.”

He was responding to People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett who asked him “to correct the Dáil record that there was in fact a bailout of the banks and it did cost the people of this country very badly”.

The Taoiseach on Wednesday told Mr Boyd Barrett that the banks were not bailed out when the Dún Laoghaire TD contrasted the treatment of the banks with that of the Debenhams workers.

The Tánaiste told him that people sometimes seek to have their sectors bailed out like the banks. “What they often don’t appreciate is that would mean they would seek to own that sector.”

He added that if for example they bailed out the fishing industry the State would own “all those boats” and similarly in a bailout of the farming sector the State would own all farms.

“And I think that was the point the point the Taoiseach was trying to make.”