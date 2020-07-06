Taoiseach had ‘no idea’ Barry Cowen was convicted of drink driving in 2016

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he had no idea newly-appointed Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen had been convicted of drink driving in 2016.

Mr Cowen is to make a statement in the Dáil this week about the controversy surrounding his driving ban.

Mr Cowen was disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on his way home from the All-Ireland football final.

“I didn’t know it (about Mr Cowen’s drink driving conviction), I wasn’t aware and he certainly didn’t make me aware at the time – it seems from his perspective, he was very ashamed of it and he’s said that,” the Taoiseach said on Monday.

“He’s acknowledged that he didn’t say it to me or to colleagues because he was deeply ashamed and embarrassed at the fact that incident occurred back in 2016 and it was a terrible lapse of judgement on his part.

“He’s made a full apology and justice was meted out to him in accordance with the law at the time,” said Mr Martin, adding he didn’t know why Mr Cowen was driving on a provisional licence at the time at the age of 49.

It is understood Mr Cowen has made contact with the office of the Ceann Comhairle to arrange speaking time. The Dáil’s business committee is to meet on Monday afternoon to consider the request.

Mr Cowen said over the weekend: “Maybe I should have stood up in the Dáil, and led from the front and acknowledged my stupid mistake.

“I was not trying to keep it secret, I was trying to get on with my job.”

Seperately, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that Mr Cowen was wrong to have been drink-driving but added she has accepted his apology.

Ms McEntee, who was visiting Slane Garda station in Co Meath where she held a meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, said the incident “shouldn’t have happened”.

She added that the focus of the new Government should be on road victims and their families. “What happened was wrong. It shouldn’t have happened and I think the minister has acknowledged what he did was wrong and I think what’s important at the time is that the law was applied,” Ms McEntee added. “Obviously what was given out to the minister, he accepted it and took that as he should have. “I think we need to focus on victims, those who have lost family members due to drink-driving, making sure that we have measures in place that protect people, that make our roads as safe as possible. “Obviously there was a huge amount of changes implemented in the last government and we want to continue to implement them.

“I don’t agree with what happened, he has apologised, I accept that and I think it’s important that the law was applied.”