Taoiseach expected to meet with Johnson next week

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to meet with British prime minister Boris Johnson next week as he said he believes a Brexit deal can still be struck.

The UK government has tabled proposals which would see Northern Ireland leave the customs union but Mr Varadkar had said the Irish Government can not countenance any deal that might involve checks around the Border.

“We are in the process of trying to arrange a meeting with prime minister Johnson next week. Time is tight. We have a European summit on the 17th of October and it’s not reasonable to expect 27 or 28 heads of Government to sign off on something that they only see the night before or a few days before,” Mr Varadkar said on Saturday evening.

“There are a lot of countries, for example, including our own where there’s a degree of parliamentary scrutiny. So timelines are tight.”

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

Mr Varadkar said there was still time for the UK Government to come forward with further solutions to break the current impasse, and signalled that this coming Friday would be an appropriate deadline.

“I think Friday is reasonable. But these [timelines] aren’t going to be absolutely rigid.

“It is always possible to find an extra 24 hours or an extra 48 hours but it’s not the case that you can negotiate an international treaty at a council meeting in Brussels. ”

He said it was the job of the task force to set a deadline but that waiting until the European summit to discuss any new proposals would be “pretty tight.”

In terms of next week’s budget, he said there would be no across the board tax cuts and no across the board welfare increases.