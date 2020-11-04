Taoiseach dismisses calls for AG to be consulted over whether Varadkar broke law

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rejected a Sinn Féin call to consult the Attorney General about whether Tánaiste Leo Varadkar broke the law in relation to the release of a confidential document negotiated with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to a rival GP group.

Mr Martin told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald “I’ve no intention of embroiling the AG or anyone else” in the row over Mr Varadkar’s release of the document to the president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

The Taoiseach came under renewed Opposition pressure after the Tánaiste’s address to the Dáil on Tuesday in a question-and-answer session on his release of the document.

During sharp exchanges Ms McDonald said the Tánaiste’s core alibi that he gave the document to the NAGP to get doctors on board was “blown out of the water” and he had admitted in the Dáil that he breached Cabinet confidentiality.

This claim he was acting in the public interest has been exposed as absolute spin, she said.

Ms McDonald said Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in defending the Tánaiste said there were contacts between the Department of Health and the NAGP when there were none, while Minister of State Peter Burke said in an interview that there were no amendments to the document after it was released to the rival group.

Ms McDonald, calling for the Attorney General to be consulted, said “this was a digout for a friend and a political ally, whose organisation was in freefall, and who needed the information contained in that contract to try and fight for his organisation’s survival”.

The leaking of the document was part of a “pattern of behaviour” because Mr Varadkar admitted to breaching Cabinet confidentiality.

“This is the politics of the cosy club, the politics of favours for friends,” she said.

Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall said the Tánaiste engaged in “grubby activity for what can only be described as grubby purposes”.

Mr Varadkar was involved in a distortion of the truth and a number of Ministers went on the airwaves “trotting out cynically crafted spin lines”.

Ms Shortall accused the Taoiseach of engaging “in this distortion only” and called on him to engage in a review of the code of conduct “which says office holders should respect confidences entrusted to them in the course of their official duty”.

Mr Martin said: “I made it clear that what the Tánaiste did was not best practice, was inappropriate, and it was the wrong way to deal with the issue. The fact that he has apologised is important, and he dealt with the issue at some length, and that is important.”

Insisting that “the essentials of the agreement were out there” in the public, Mr Martin warned the Sinn Féin leader that “it’s a dangerous place to be on the high moral ground” and said she should approach issues “with a greater humility”.

The Taoiseach referred to an article on the unmasking of Stakeknife, an IRA informer, and on British intelligence and the infiltration of the IRA. “If I was in your party or movement I’d be looking around every day and wondering who my friend is.”

Mr Martin also said he would not be engaging in a review of the code of conduct. What happened occurred during the last government, he stressed.