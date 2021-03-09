Taoiseach ‘disappointed’ vaccine supply is less than half of forecast

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the Government is “disappointed” with issues that have arisen in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the first three months of the year, but he insisted there has been “very good progress” in protecting the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin also said that British prime minister Boris Johnson has made it clear to him that the UK’s priority is to vaccinate their own people before giving doses to any other countries.

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that Ireland is set to receive less than half the deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines it originally expected in the first three months of the year, as supply issues continue to impede the State’s vaccination programme.

Almost 1.7 million vaccines would be delivered to Ireland in the first quarter of the year, the high-level taskforce on Covid-19 vaccination forecast in early January.

By the end of February, 520,000 doses had been supplied, and total deliveries at the end of March are not expected to exceed 850,000 doses.

In remarks ahead of Tuesday morning’s Cabinet meeting , reported by RTÉ News, Mr Martin said: “We’re disappointed with quarter 1 in terms of some of the issues, but in terms of protecting the most vulnerable we’ve made very good progress on that.”

He said the impact of the vaccines is “very positive in terms of frontline healthcare workers, hospitals and nursing homes in particular and now out in the community in the over-80s. So that’s good news.”

Mr Martin also said: “In relation to the United Kingdom the British prime minister has made it clear to me that obviously his first priority is it vaccinate his people.

“He obviously would be very helpful to Ireland if the situation arose but right now he has to concentrate on vaccinating his own people and until then he won’t be in a position to give vaccines to anybody and he’s made that point to me which I think was fairly obvious at the outset in any event.”

The Taoiseach also spoke of how the Government will take advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the week leading up to April 5th, the earliest date when the current Covid-19 restrictions may be eased.

He said the Government will “concentrate on areas that we’ve already identified in terms of the sporting outdoor activity... that we indicated we would be looking at.”

Mr Martin added: “It will depend where the numbers are but we are making progress as a country and I just want to say that to people, their adherence to the regulations does matter, particularly in the context of the variant.

“It is bearing fruit. We are taking the pressure off the frontline healthcare workers very significantly now, have been doing that over the last number of weeks and we will continue to do that throughout March.

“And we will be in a better position then before the 5th of April to make informed decisions.”