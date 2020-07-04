Taoiseach ‘disappointed’ he only learned of Barry Cowen’s driving ban on Friday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “disappointed” that he only learned yesterday of a driving ban served by Minister of Agriculture Barry Cowen four years ago.

In 2016, Mr Cowen served a three-month disqualification from driving after he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Fianna Fáil TD was stopped at a checkpoint and breathalysed on his way home to Offaly from Dublin after the All-Ireland football final four years ago, according to The Irish Independent.

He was found to be over the limit and was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, a €200 fine, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Mr Cowen said he was “profoundly sorry” about the incident, adding that it was “an appalling lapse and one which I have to accept and learn from”.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the Taoiseach said he was first made aware of the “issue” on Friday afternoon.

“I have spoken to Minister Cowen and I accept that his remorse about this incident is geniune,” he said. “I am disappointed that I learned about it in this way and have made that clear to him.”

Mr Cowen was appointed as the Minister for Agriculture last week by the Taoiseach and was a member of the Fianna Fáil negotiating team in the coalition talks.

The Minister has been a TD since 2011 and has served as the party’s public expenditure spokesman for the past two years.

He comes from a long line of Fianna Fáil politicians, with his brother Brian Cowen a former Taoiseach and their late father Ber Cowen a former Fianna Fáil TD.