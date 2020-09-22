Taoiseach defends cuts to pandemic unemployment rates

Pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) rates are still very close to what people were earning before receiving the benefit despite new reductions, the Taoiseach has insisted.

Speaking in the Dáil, Micheál Martin defended the cut which comes into effect from today. The PUP will fall from €350 to between €200 and €300, depending on the income people earned before the pandemic. More than 150,000 people are currently in receipt of the payment.

“The new rates approximate very closely to what they would have earning prior to coming onto the Covid payment,” he told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Mr Martin said the impact of Covid-19 could be in place “right through the entirety of 2021 and so the fiscal planning and planning around budgets has to take that into consideration”.

He said that “we’re now looking for a much longer period” and the Government had already put €3.5 billion into the pandemic payment.

The Taoiseach also defended the appointment of 10 special advisers to Ministers of State as Ms McDonald contrasted their appointments and salaries to the payment.

“I’m astounded that your Government has approved the hiring of 10 advisers to junior ministers at a time when you’re cutting payments to people have lost their jobs,” she said during leaders’ questions “€350 is not a fortune. Nobody in this chamber is on €350. I dare say the 10 special advisers for your junior ministers are on an awful lot more than €350.”

And she warned that with the cuts in the pandemic payment, the ending of the mortgage payment breaks and an end to a ban on evictions, “the real danger is that people become more terrified of losing their job, their home and not providing for their families than they are of getting the virus”.

The cut needs to be reviewed and reversed, she said.

The Taoiseach accused the Sinn Féin leader of hypocrisy and pointed to the the special advisers her party employed in the Northern Ireland Executive.

“You were one of the original enthusiasts for special advisers,” he said. “So stop the hypocrisy on that issue.”

Ms McDonald also hit out at the way people were informed of the extra restrictions for Dublin on Friday. She said restaurants only found out 24 hours beforehand that they would have to shut down.

The Government’s strategy would involve periods of intensifying restrictions and then relaxing them, she said. “For this to be successful we need clear communication. We need no surprises at the 11th hour,” she said.

Mr Martin said the measures announced last week were necessary in the public interest to save lives and protect people. “They were necessary to stabilise the number of cases in Dublin in particular to stabilise numbers. And the same applies across the country.”

He added that level three is not equivalent to the lockdown experienced earlier in the year.

Ms McDonald also hit out at the ending of the original ban on evictions and said the new legislation “provides nothing of the protections in the original ban and leaves thousands of renters exposed”.

She warned that there are some 37,000 households whose mortgage payment break is due to end in the coming days and businesses, which would cause huge hardship.

“Unless there is a further payment break at the end of September, these families will fall into default.”

The Taoiseach rejected Ms McDonald’s claims on evictions and insisted that “the Government legislation is more robust than what was in place” which he said could not be in place without breaching the Constitution.