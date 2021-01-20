Taoiseach congratulates Biden on inauguration as US president

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as US president and Kamala Harris as the country’s first female vice-president.

Mr Martin also welcomed the prospect of the US’s return to the Paris Climate Agreement and said Ireland could now act as a bridge between it and the EU.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ireland, I wish to offer my heartfelt congratulations to president Joe Biden on his inauguration,” he said in a statement issued shortly after Wednesday’s ceremony.

“The inauguration of a new US president is a moment of hope and renewal in US political life.”

Also, a historic day as @KamalaHarris is sworn in as the first woman Vice President of the USA. I wish her and President Biden every success in meeting the challenges ahead. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 20, 2021

The Taoiseach was quick to underscore Mr Biden’s strong ties to Ireland – his ancestors left counties Mayo and Louth during the Famine.

“He will remember their descendants’ hard struggle as they made their way in and their contribution to the United States. It is the story of Irish-America,” Mr Martin said.

“I hope he will also be conscious of the great pride we in Ireland take in his immense achievement. He is one of us, part of our global family.”

With hopes of yet another presidential visit to Ireland now high, the Taoiseach said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Biden and working with him in the areas of global peace, climate change, economic partnership and stability.

“I also wish to pay tribute to vice-president Kamala Harris, who has created history today, and who will help form a diverse and formidable administration,” he said.

“I believe Ireland can be a bridge-builder between the United States and the European Union as we all share common values in securing democracy, peace and economic development.

“I am enormously heartened that among his first actions in office will be a re-commitment of the US to the Paris Agreement on climate, and a resetting of the relationship with Europe. ”