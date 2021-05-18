Taoiseach calls for Opposition support for emergency housing measures

The Dáil is expected to vote on Wednesday night on emergency measures to deal with so-called cuckoo funds buying up housing estates.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there would be further discussions later on Tuesday “in terms of some of the proposals that are being proposed”.

“And we will need the support of the parties of this House to facilitate the passage of these decisions the Government will take,” he said.

Mr Martin told the Dáil on Tuesday that “most likely tomorrow is when we want to see the legislation through with your support”.

He was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who warned that the Government must end “all sweetheart tax arrangements enjoyed by these institutional funds”.

During heated exchanges Ms McDonald told Mr Martin “you know you are faced with enormous public anger in the face of what is a housing emergency, and yet the measures that we’ve heard reported in the media, seem to be a case of far too little, far too late.”

She warned that the stamp duty should be more than 15 per cent because Britain had it set at that rate and had to raise it again.

Ms McDonald also warned against exempting apartments from the Government’s measures. She said that six out of seven homes would be exempted, and half of all homes built in Dublin would be exempted.

“You cannot wave the flag of surrender and abandon whole communities to investment funds.”

The Sinn Féin leader also called for the Government to tax the profits of funds as the only way to ensure that first time buyers would have any chance to purchase their own home.

Mr Martin did not spell out the measures that Minister for Housing would bring forward but called for Opposition support to agree the measures.

He told Ms McDonald the “flaw in your proposition is this: you see no room at all for the private builder or for the private sector”.

He said the Government would be the main stakeholder in housing in terms of building and in supporting the sector but he said “we also need to get going as well and this has nothing to do with funds.

“This has got to do with getting private builders going to build privately as well so we can get the level of housing that we require,” which he said is 400,000 homes by the end of the decade.

A second Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday evening to agree new plans to limit the sale of future properties to so-called cuckoo funds and increase the number of homes available to first-time buyers.

Ministers met at 9am on Tuesday morning with another meeting planned for around 6pm specifically to address the issue of housing.

Under proposals going to Cabinet, the Government may increase stamp duty on investment funds in a move that will require a Dáil vote.

Future housing developments will have up to 30 per cent of properties earmarked for first-time buyers on top of an extra 20 per cent that will be ringfenced for social and affordable homes.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will bring a memo setting out the new rules around bulk buying in a planning circular.

He will propose introducing amendments to the Affordable Housing Bill 2021 which would earmark a certain percentage of properties for first-time buyers in future developments.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on housing Eoin Ó Broin said that any changes to planning law “must apply to existing developments if bulk buying of homes intended for owner occupiers is to stop”.

“Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien must act in a speedy and comprehensive way to bring an end to the bulk buying of family homes by institutional investors.

“Any changes to planning rules must apply to existing developments if bulk buying of homes intended for owner occupiers is to stop. There are ways to do this without falling foul of the Constitution.”

Mr O’Brien has insisted it is an absolute priority to “level the playing pitch” for first-time home buyers.

Introducing his Affordable Housing Bill which aims to make housing more affordable to rent or buy for low to medium income households, he said that work is underway to expand Part V of the Planning Act on the percentage of housing in developments that builders are obliged to provide for social and affordable units.

Speaking in the Seanad on Monday night, Mr O’Brien said this will include designating a range of units for first-time buyers.

Referring to the issue on institutional funds buying up completed housing estates, he said “work is underway with the Attorney General, right now, to bring these amendments forward to further the playing pitch for first time buyers, which is an absolute clarity from the Government”.

In the Dáil on Tuesday, Independent TD Catherine Connolly said there was no master plan for housing in Galway with each builder doing their own development with a “little bit of social housing” .

She said the private market model was not working and public land was needed for public housing.

Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan said Activate Capital, a fund the State provided €500 million had assets including a development at Blackhall place in Dublin, built by a private developer and being leased back to Dublin City Council at rents of about €2,000.

“Why is the State providing the finance and then double guaranteeing the scheme by paying the mortgage but not owning the houses,” he asked.

Mr Martin said Government has no direct involvement in the investment decisions of the Irish Strategic Investment Fund, which provided the funding.

He said the State provided the bulk of funding for developments. “We need to get overall supply up and there is a role for investment funds.”