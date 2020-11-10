Taoiseach backs Tánaiste ahead of Sinn Féin no confidence vote

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has opened a Dáil debate on a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar by expressing his support for his coalition partner.

He said the Sinn Féin motion over Mr Varadkar’s disclosure of a confidential document agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group was a “100 per cent cynical move”.

Government TDs have insisted the Tánaiste had acted in good faith when he forwarded a confidential copy of the new GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation, to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the president of a rival organisation, NAGP, who happened to be a friend.

In his statement opening the debate at the Convention Centre, Mr Martin said the Tánaiste had addressed and dealt with the controversy.

Mr Martin said what Mr Varadkar had done was inappropriate and “should not have happened”.

But the Tánaiste had acknowledged this and provided political accountability, he said. He stressed that there was “no personal gain” to Mr Varadkar.

Mr Martin said there had been talk about further revelations but there was was “mounting evidence that we should be very wary of placing weight on claims made in texts between third parties”.

Outlining a list of Government initiatives and work since the Coalition was formed, Mr Martin said the Tánaiste had been central to many of them.

The Government is confident all 84 TDs from the coalition parties will support Mr Varadkar.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, in a staunch defence of his party leader, said they were debating this issue because of Sinn Fein’s attempt to continue to sow division within Government.

“Leo’s motivation in bringing the NAGP into the fold on a vital GP contract for the State was well-meaning,” he said. “If you were to read the abuse that faceless online trolls and their conspirator backers have drummed up, you would be forgiven for thinking the Tánaiste had acted for personal gain or to sabotage something, instead of landing widespread support for a done deal.”

Sinn Féin’s game

He said it was “obvious” that the debate was not about establishing facts “but about sustaining a political smear campaign masquerading as whistleblowing to inflict maximum political damage.

“What is Sinn Féin’s game here today?” he asked. “Are they using this issue to try sow division in the coalition - during a global pandemic and as Brexit negotiations reach endgame?

“Or is Sinn Féin’s strategy simply to harvest and nurture online hate and bile regardless of the truth and cost; the politics of them versus is; the strategy of division, anger and resentment.

“I’ll let those listening to the benches opposite judge for themselves. I have no hesitation in voting confidence in Leo Varadkar.”

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald, Eoin Ó Broin and Pearse Doherty are due to speak during the debate.

The prospect of a Fianna Fáil TD voting against the Government in the motion of confidence in Mr Varadkar were dispelled when Marc MacSharry confirmed he would vote against the Sinn Féin move.

There had been some doubt among some Fianna Fáil TDs about the intentions of the Sligo-Leitrim TD in the run-up to the debate, following his portrayal last week of the Taoiseach’s handling of the issue as a “disgrace”.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Mr MacSharry said that while he stood by his comments of last week he was going to vote with the Government.

“Like de Valera’s relationship with the oath of allegiance, tonight’s vote is an empty formula but a necessary one at this time.”

Sources close to Mr MacSharry said that that by voting against the Coalition he would lose membership of the parliamentary party, membership of the Public Accounts Committee and have no speaking rights in the Dáil. The sources said the Sligo TD would end up as the “only casualty in this scandal”.