Taoiseach apologises to victims of child sexual abuse in schools

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised on behalf of the State to people who were sexually abused in day schools for the delay afterwards in acknowledging its responsibility to protect them.

He said that the State would now make payment to the 13 people whose appeals had been successful. Up to 350 people could be affected.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in the wake of the ruling by Mr Justice Iarfhlaith O’Neill that the State misinterpreted a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case taken by Cork woman Louise O’Keeffe, which denied them access to a redress scheme to which they were entitled.

“I wish to apologise on behalf of the State to people who were sexually abused in day schools before 1992.”

The Taoiseach said that “since then successive governments including this one have not put right this historic wrong and have perpetuated it and we will seek to right that wrong now”.

Mr Varadkar said the “intention may have been honourable to provide for abuse survivors while protecting the taxpayer who ultimately had to pay the bill for things they were not responsible for.

“But it was wrong to make the terms of the ex-gratia scheme so restrictive so the State will now make payments to the 13 people whose appeals have been successful without undue delay.”

Ms O’Keeffe won a lengthy court battle to establish the State had responsibility for sexual abuse of her by a teacher while she was in school. But she and others in similar cases were being forced to show that they had made prior complaints about the sex abuse.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the ruling showed the authorities were wrong in their interpretation of the European Court ruling.

Mr Martin also said the State had seriously failed brave people like Louise O’Keeffe, placing unreasonable barriers to their achieving justice, and he challenged the Taoiseach to explain what action was now proposed.

Mr Varadkar said he deplored sexual abuse, which was the most heinous crime especially when committed against children. He formally apologised in the Dáil to Ms O’Keeffe and others in similar circumstances.

Mr Varadkar also said an apology was no good without action and said he had asked Minister for Education Joe McHugh to bring proposals forward in conjunction with the Attorney General.

He said the compensation scheme will be re-opened to deal with these cases and they would examine those where people may not have applied for the scheme.

The Taoiseach said he accepted people like Ms O’Keeffe were failed a number of times.

“The State failed them at the time, it failed them a second time when it did not own up to its responsibility . We won’t fail them a third time.”

The Government’s intention was to re-open the compensation scheme and amend it appropriately.