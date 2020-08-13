Taoiseach and PM exchange warm regards on first meeting

Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson in their first meeting as Taoiseach and British prime minister in Hillsborough, Co Down, on Thursday concentrated developing the “warm relationship” between Britain and Ireland.

Mr Martin, after he was greeted by Mr Johnson at the door of Hillsborough Castle, said he and the prime minister would work “very warmly together”.

“We look forward to a very warm engagement,” he said. “It is important for us both in terms of the British-Irish relationship which has been the cornerstone of much progress on the island of Ireland and between our two countries for well over two to three decades, and we want to maintain that.”

Mr Martin said there were “challenging times ahead” with Covid, Brexit, and other issues. He referred to how this engagement was due to take place last week but had to be postponed due to the death of John Hume.

The Taoiseach said it was particularly fitting that Mr Hume was remembered at times like this “because he did so much to facilitate these kind of meetings and make them much more regular in the normal course of events”.

Mr Johnson endorsed Mr Martin’s comments about Mr Hume. He said he had the honour of meeting Mr Martin a number of years ago and looked forward to developing the relationship.

“It’s great to see you Taoiseach, it’s great to be here in Northern Ireland and we look forward to developing our relationship in all sorts of ways, east-west, north-south , you name it,” said Mr Johnson.

The Taoiseach and prime minister then went on a tour of the Hillsborough Castle Castle before having a working lunch.