Taoiseach accused of being ‘in hiding’ over cervical smear controversy

Labour TD Alan Kelly has said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needs to “man up” and “come out of hiding” to explain why women still need to go to court in relation to the cervical smear controversy.

He said it was disgraceful that a terminally-ill woman, Ruth Morrissey, had to go to court last week and face 17 defence lawyers when he said Mr Varadkar had made a commitment last May that no woman would have to go to court.

The Limerick woman, who has cervical and breast cancer, and her husband Paul are suing two laboratories, Quest Diagnostics and Medlab Pathology, for her misreported smear tests in 2009 and 2012 and the HSE for failing to tell her about an audit revealing the incorrect tests for two years.

The 37-year-old mother of one, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and whose doctors have told her she has less than a year to live, is the fourth women affected by the scandal to go to court.

Mr Kelly said Mr Varadkar had stated that the State would settle with the women affected and would pursue the labs involved if necessary.

The Taoiseach and the Government were in hiding over what has happened, claimed Mr Kelly.

An offer was not made to Ruth Morrissey, he added. “Even worse she had to find out about a new offer of mediation from the media.

“The Government has over-promised on this and it hasn’t delivered.”

Mr Kelly said he had spoken to Stephen Teap this morning, who said he had marked the first anniversary of the death from cervical cancer of his wife Irene last week while listening to Ruth Morrissey’s case.

Ms Teap was one of the 18 women who died after their cancer screening was misread.

“He said the Government has to step up,” Mr Kelly said, of his conversation with Mr Teap.

“This is unacceptable. It is a disgrace on top of a national disgrace. The Taoiseach must apologise to the nation if that was a false commitment.

“This is the largest health issue in decades.”