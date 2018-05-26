Tallies: Donegal looks like one of the few counties which could return a No vote

Independent TD Thomas Pringle insists that Donegal will still return a yes vote in the abortion referendum, writes Stephen Maguire.

The Killybegs-based Dáil deputy has been a steady yes campaigner from the outset of this campaign.

And despite strong suggestions early on that Donegal could return a no vote, he is insistent that Donegal will vote in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.

“I texted a friend two weeks ago and I said that it will be a 52 per cent Yes vote and I am sticking by that.

“I know there are early suggestions that Donegal will vote No but I still feel that will change and that Donegal will eventually vote Yes,” he said.

Deputy Pringle added that he is hopeful that Donegal, despite a tradition of voting no in referendums, will finally vote yes this time around.

“I think that as a people and a county we have changed in the past couple of years and I welcome that,” he said.

All of the 125 Offaly/North Tipperary boxes have now been opened as counting continues in Banagher this morning, says Eoghan MacConnell.

Tallies from 70 per cent of the boxes show Yes in the lead with 58 per cent (16,863 votes) of the votes while the No side is on 42 per cent (12,390 votes).

With three-quarters of the boxes opened in Wexford, the tallies indicate that 67 per cent of people in the constituency have voted Yes and 33 per cent No, according to Maria Pepper.

Barry Roche in Cork reports at 10.44am that early tallies from the two Cork City constituencies suggest the city and suburbs have voted very much in line with both The Irish Times and the RTÉ exit polls with bothh constituencies voting for Yes by approximately a ratio of 2 to 1.

In Cork South Central, the constituency of both Tánaiste, Simon Coveney and Fianna Fail leader, Michéal Martin, who both were actively campaigning for a Yes vote, tallies suggested at least a two to one majority in favour f repeal.

One box from Togher Girls National School, a largely working class community on the southside of Cork city, saw the Yes side win a comfortable victory with 174 vote to 84 No votes representing 67.4 per cent for the Yes side to 32.6 per cent for the No side.

Also on Cork’s southside, one box from one of the Douglas polling stations, a more middle class area, saw the margin in favour of repeal, stretching to almost three to one with 211 people or 73.7 per cent voting for Yes and 75 or 26.3 per cent voting No.

And in Carrigaline, home town of Tanaiste, Simon Coveney and prominent No advocate, Fianna Fail polling topping TD, Michael McGrath, the margin was even more emphatic with Yes taking 76.8pc or 136 votes and No taking 23.pc or 41 votes.

In Cork North Central where both Fianna Fail TD Billy Kelleher, Sinn Fein’s Jonathan O’Brien and Solidarity TD, Mick Barry all came out and campaigned for a Yes vote, the margin was also emphatic to judge from a sample of tallies.

In one box from Scoil Oileabhair in Ballyvolane, Yes won the day by 67.9pc to 32.1pc or 146 votes to 69 while the pattern was repeated in St Luke’s where one box returned 178 Yes votes and 78 No votes, a 69.5 per cent to 30.5 per cent victory for those seeking repeal.

In Clogheen, a more rural community right on the edge of the city, the margin was equally emphatic for the Yes side with 117 voting Yes and 48 voting No, giving yet another clear margin of 70.9 per cent in favour of repeal to 29.1 per cent for those urging people to Save the Eighth.

According to the latest tallies, 76 per cent of voters in Stoneyford in Kilkenny have voted Yes with 24 per cent of voters saying No, according to Mary Cody at 1037am.

In Kilkenny City, tallies have been recording a 70 per cent Yes vote.

Rural boxes in Kilkenny have been opened with the tallies recording a 60 per cent Yes vote.

Boxes from Freshford, Clogh and Tullaroan all voted Yes according to the tallies. The tallies have recorded a 63 per cent Yes vote and 37 per cent No vote in Carlow.

Donegal looks like one of the few counties in the country which could return a no vote, Stephen Maguire reports at 10.20am.

With 14,652 votes tallied, the No vote stands at 52 per cent and the Yes vote at 48 per cent.

Those boxes relate mainly to the Inishowen peninsula, including Letterkenny.

The figures at present suggest that the peninsula will return a No vote in the abortion referendum.

The result appears to be slightly closer in areas such as Buncrana and Moville.

Boxes are still being opened with both the No and Yes campaigns suggesting a very close contest in Donegal.

It is early days in the count centre at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny, but it appears that Donegal could be again about to return a no vote.

At 10.11am in Offaly, Eoghan MacConnell reports that while the constituency may be the stronghold of No campaigners like Renua Leader Cllr John Leahy and rebel Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan, early tallies suggest the Yes side will win with ease in the mainly rural constituency.

Counting for Offaly/North Tipperary began this morning in Banagher College as the first 36 of the 125 boxes were opened at 9am.

According to the very early tallies, the Yes side has a 59.17 per cent lead on the No side at 40.83 per cent. The tallies showed just two of 42 boxes counted so favoured the No side. That box was from Kinnitty near Birr with 169 No votes to 138 Yes and a second box in nearby Cloghan.

Offaly North Tipperary FG TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said she was delighted by the early indications. Speaking at the count centre this morning, she said overturning the Eighth Amendment will be one of the most memorable points in her political career.

Ms Corcoran Kennedy said she believed the large majority indicated in the poll should ensure legislation is passed quickly.

“The fact that it looks like the result is so resounding means that those who chose to filibuster, chose to delay legislation, chose to behave irresponsibly and recklessly in the chamber, will be thumbing their nose at the will of the Irish people and I don’t think that that will be tolerated,” she remarked.

Ms Nolan, who had canvassed for a No vote and lost the Sinn Féin party whip having voted against her party on the referendum, was not in the count centre this morning.

Meanwhile, Renua Leader John Leahy admitted he was surprised by the strong Yes vote and would respect the vote of the electorate. With 30 to 40 per cent of the electorate opposed to repeal, Cllr Leahy said he believed there could be political instability in the wake of the vote.

He said he felt sorry for the cohort of people who voted No, adding that Renua would now focus on ensuring there were supports for women in Ireland. “We have half of GPs saying they are not going to administer abortions,” he claimed.

At 10.09am, Elaine Keogh reports from Louth that with 25 of the 179 boxes (14 per cent) tallied Yes is on 66.92 per cent and No on 33.08 per cent.

Stan Henderson reports from Laois at 10.07am that early tallies indicate a 63 per cent Yes vote and a 37 per cent no vote so far. This is based on the opening of 30 ballot boxes out of 110 in total and a mixture of both rural and urban.

In Galway East at 10.07am, Declan Rooney reports that early tallies in the constituency suggest a substantial Yes vote is likely with 60.58 per cent of votes counted.

So far 31 of the 130 total boxes in the Galway East constituency have been opened and counted, which is almost 24 per cent of the total number of boxes, and there are clear suggestions that the national exit poll trends will continue in this rural Connacht constituency.

While some of the larger Galway towns like Loughrea were included in that early tally, there were also a significant number of small villages included in the 31. To date only three boxes tallied have returned No votes.

The tally counters are by and large representing the Yes campaign and they reported a huge swell in their numbers last night in Galway East after a Facebook appeal for them to join in the effort at the count centre in Headford Co Galway today. The tally figures provided for this constituency are from the Yes campaign.

In Louth at 9.58am, Elaine Keogh reports that 13 of the 179 boxes tallied, the Yes are on 66.76 per cent and the No on 33.24 per cent. The returning officer does not expect a final result before 3pm.

Meanwhile in Longford/Westmeath, the story might be slightly different.

Liam Cosgrove reports at 9.58am that while last night’s exit polls may well have indicated a landslide victory for the Yes side, it would appear the outcome in Longford/Westmeath could be considerably tighter.

That is from the initial indications taken from early tallies in the Longford end of the constituency with two boxes returning wins for the No side while another in north Longford had both sides deadlocked.

There is a considerable presence here in Kenagh’s St Dominic’s Community Centre too, reflecting the huge level of engagement the referendum ignited among the wider electorate.

In Cork East at 9.53am, Olivia Kelleher reports that 15 per cent of boxes had been opened and the vote in those was tallied at Yes 64 per cent and No 36 per cent.

Overall indications from the postal vote which is comprised of gardai and army is 62 per cent Yes and 38 per cent No, while special votes from the elderly and infirm were coming in at 60 per cent Yes and 40 per cent No.

In Roscommon/East Galway, Dan Dooner reports at 9.51am that there is cautious optimism among the Yes campaign after the opening of the first boxes at The Hyde Centre.

One box from the town of Boyle showed 221 votes for repeal and 112 for No, according to Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan, while MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan tallied a box from Roscommon town, which he said showed a vote of about 55 Yes and 45 No.

“If that is reflected around the county, hopefully we’ll get a win,” he said.

The MEP added that he had taken readings from around Roscommon and said he “had a general feeling that people were going to go for it”.

He added that campaigners had received “at worst a 50/50”on the doorsteps and praised those who had driven the Yes campaign in Roscommon/East Galway.

Roscommon was the only county in Ireland to vote No to marriage equality in 2015.