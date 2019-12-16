Talks involving North’s main parties get underway in Belfast

The British and Irish governments have been urged to publish a document outlining their best read of what would constitute a reasonable agreement to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly – if it is clear that the parties remain deadlocked in the current Stormont negotiations.

As talks resumed at Stormont on Monday involving the five main parties and the two governments, the SDLP and Alliance leaders Colum Eastwood and Naomi Long said that the governments should disclose a document they are preparing on how best to break the logjam.

Ms Long after meeting the Northern Secretary Julian Smith on Monday morning said Dublin and London had prepared a draft document on what they believed was the best way forward.

Ms Long said it was not a “finished article” but was in draft form. “My advice to the governments is if they can’t get agreement around the table that they publish their draft and ask parties either to accept or reject it,” she urged.

“Let’s decide once and for all, and let the public know. No more of this ‘there was a deal, there wasn’t a deal’ nonsense that we had before when things were falling apart. Let people know what was on offer, and let people know whether their elected representatives are representing them or not,” added Ms Long.

The Northern Secretary Julian Smith was meeting delegations from the DUP, Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance at Stormont House on Monday morning into early afternoon while the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was due to hold bilateral meetings with the parties in the evening.

A programme of work involving the parties and the two governments – when Mr Smith and Mr Coveney are available to be in Belfast- was being prepared for the rest of the week as efforts were made to strike a deal before the January 13th deadline.

Legislation that allows civil servants effectively run Northern Ireland in the absence of an Executive ends on January 13th and Mr Smith has stated that thereafter he is obliged to call new Assembly elections.

And while Alliance won a seat in North Down and saw its vote increase by nine per cent in the Westminster election Ms Long said she did not want an election – while adding she believed Alliance would do well if such a poll were called. “We want to see the Assembly up and running again, not an election; I can’t be more clear than that.”

SDLP leader Mr Eastwood also said the governments should publish what they believed was a good deal to reinstate the Executive and Assembly.”I’ve been calling on the two governments for years now to produce a document because I think that leaving this to the DUP and Sinn Féin can no longer be acceptable,” he said.

“If the parties can’t come to an agreement in a couple of days I think the two governments should put a document in place and force us to either say ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” he added.

“Let’s get on with it. Let’s get back into the room and solve the problems,” said Mr Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood said the problems to be resolved were not “big difficult issues”. “But what has been missing has been political will. I think it is now in the interests of the DUP and Sinn Féin. The electorate has spoken to them very, very loudly...the people have made it very clear, they are sick of this standoff.”

And while the SDLP won two seats in the election and increased its vote by three per cent Mr Eastwood said he too did not favour fresh Assembly elections. “I think people are sick of elections. If we have an election, well we welcome it because politically in a selfish way we would welcome it. but I don’t think that is necessary. I think what we need to do is get a deal done, get back in and get on with the business of governing this place.”

Around 50 healthcare workers took part in a protest outside Parliament Buildings on Monday morning, as the talks were taking place. They were accompanied by Santa, who delivered two sacks full of petitions calling for “a safe, well staffed health service, an end to crisis waiting lists and pay parity for all workers.”

Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland have been taking part in industrial action over pay and staffing levels. Nurses are due to go on strike on Wednesday for the first time in the North’s history.

Among those taking part in the protest was Conor McCarthy, the chair of Unison’s health committee and the union’s representative in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

“It is breaking our hearts seeing the suffering of patients, seeing people on waiting lists, seeing procedures being cancelled,” he said. “It is horrendous.

“We want devolution restored and for the Assembly to help address long-standing injustices and the pay gap here,” he said.

Around 100 schoolchildren from Irish-medium schools also took part in a protest calling for the introduction of an Irish Language Act.