Tánaiste warns of number of ‘unknowns’ around new Covid-19 vaccines

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned a private meeting of the Fine Gael party that there are a number of “unknowns” around the new Covid-19 vaccines including around possible rare side effects.

Sources at the meeting said Mr Varadkar pointed out the Government does not know how long immunity will last for after vaccination and also said it will not be possible to fully understand what rare side effects exist until a million or two million people have taken the vaccine. But he insisted the safety profile of the vaccines looks very good.

It is understood he said that while the news on vaccines has been positive today “there are a number of unknowns.”

In terms of Government planning Mr Varadkar said that a single IT system would be needed now, something which does not currently exist.

It is understood Mr Varadkar said the vaccine will not be compulsory but that the Government will need to find a way to provide people with proof or evidence that they have had the vaccine, if they want or need it.

He also outlined that the Government was providing indemnities for the pharma companies and that had to be done before they were supplied.

There would also be a communications campaign needed for those who are vaccine hesitant, sources present said.

Cost

Earlier the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed securing vaccines against Covid-19 will cost the State € 117.6 million.

The Minister told the Oireachtas select committee on health on Wednesday afternoon that the country had agreements in place to purchase 15.6 million doses of vaccines manufactured by a number of different pharmaceutical companies.

Mr Donnelly said while there had not been a Government decision as of yet, it was his “unambiguous view” that the Covid-19 vaccine should be provided free of charge.

While Britain has approved one vaccine for immediate use a decision from Europe is awaited on the approval of the vaccine for use across EU countries.

In the Dáil the Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the EU decision that national governments will indemnify companies producing the Covid-19 vaccine amid concerns that it could potentially expose the State to millions of euro in future costs.

Mr Martin insisted that getting the vaccine “would simply not have happened” without pre-purchase agreements.

Ireland will now have access to vaccines from six companies through European Commission agreements but the decision to indemnify the companies is a pre-condition of accessing millions of doses of the jab.

Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín expressed concern in the Dáil that the decision “happened in secret, with no political discussion or scrutiny”.

He hoped “we have a safe, ethically produced and effective vaccine that will help the country to get back to normal”.

Mr Tóibín believed though that when the Government indemnifies private companies, “it takes away the economic imperative for those companies to make sure that their product is 100 per cent safe and leaves the country potentially exposed to millions of euro in costs in the future”.

Expressing concern at the Government’s decision to indemnify companies he also asked “what will Ireland be on the hook for, potentially, if all does not go according to plan”.

The Taoiseach said “there is no set amount. The bottom line here is that we either want a vaccine in the middle of a global pandemic or we don’t”.

He said to Mr Tóibín: “Now, get real. This is unprecedented in terms of the progress around getting this vaccine done and without pre-purchase agreements, it simply could not and would not have happened.”

He said “this was very clear from the outset to those following the European debate on this.

“The European Commission, on behalf of the member states, entered into pre-purchase agreements with companies with a view to getting vaccines to deal with a virus that is crippling economies all over the world.”

He said trillions of euro had been spent globally on trying to save economies, and keep jobs.

“The balance is correct in this context. It is the right balance,” he said.

Pace of preparation

He told the Dáil earlier that there was a “huge” responsibility on the European Medicines Agency in recommending the vaccine as being safe and effective.

Questions were also raised at the pace of preparation for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine following the approval by the UK of the Pfizer/BioNTech version, with plans to roll it out there next week.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said that Finland, France, Denmark and now the UK were advanced in relation to their plans on the provision of the vaccine.

He said “we do need to have equal pace and equal thought put into this” as he reiterated the “fundamental need” for a minister for vaccines who would have sole charge of the issue.

But the Taoiseach stressed he had set up a taskforce and that it was an issue of national priority. “I will stay on top of this until we get it sorted,” said Mr Martin.

He said Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna sought authorisation on Tuesday from the EU and the European Medicines Agency chief briefed health ministers on Wednesday morning and they will assess those vaccines on December 29th at the latest.

Mr Martin said “the responsibility of that authority is huge in recommending the vaccine as being safe and effective. And we shouldn’t create a pressure zone on the regulatory authority to do the right thing.”

Questioned by Mr Kelly about what the taskforce implementation plan to be delivered on December 11th would contain, Mr Martin said the work is “proceeding at pace”.

Mr Martin said ultra-low temperature storage freezers have arrived into the country and will be commissioned by the middle of next week.

“The IT infrastructure and database are to be created and the workforce to administer the vaccine is being worked on,” along with organisation of the workforce, because of the scale involved.

He said sequencing as to who gets the vaccine first and in what order and communications are also being worked on.

Authority

There needs to be a minister in charge with executive authority to make quick decisions because such decisions are needed to save lives, save jobs, save businesses, said Mr Kelly.

He also expressed concern that the Covid-19 taskforce has only met twice. “I don’t believe the taskforce should be meeting like that. I believe it should be permanent,” he said.

The Labour leader said “this is the biggest emergency we have ever faced and will do in our lifetime so the roll out of a vaccine and how it’s going to be done needs to have a national standing group with a minister in charge.”

Mr Kelly said Noel Browne had been appointed the State’s first minister for health with the sole role of stamping out TB and “by God he helped to do that”.

He said the minister in charge “needs to do the same”.

“We need to have a situation where anyone who is working on this - that they’re not being second guessed,” and they do not have to “worry about whether the decisions they’re being asked to make are going to be questioned.”

Insisting that he would “stay on top of this until we get it sorted”, Mr Martin added that a lot of the experience and expertise reside in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health who have been involved in a range of immunisation programmes.

Mr Martin said the plan would be presented on December 11th and the Government then aimed to “operationalise the plan”.

“The HSE will be a key driver of the operation plan and the Department of Health will have oversight” and the Minister for Health in the first instant.

Mr Martin added: “It’s easy to nominate a name and put someone in charge who will not necessarily have the accountability line or the authorisation over officials or indeed agencies. That is an issue that will have to be sorted in that respect.”