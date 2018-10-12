Swift broadband plan decision needed after Naughten resignation - Doherty

A decision on the National Broadband Plan needs to be made very quickly, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said.

Minister for Communication Denis Naughten resigned on Thursday amid controversy surrounding private meetings with one of the lead bidders in the National Broadband Plan, David McCourt.

His departure further eroded the Government’s working majority in the Dáil and has thrown the future of the National Broadband Plan into doubt.

Senior ministers last night told The Irish Times that they fear Mr Naughten’s contacts with Mr McCourt – at which events the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said there were no officials present and no minutes taken – has undermined the entire tender.

Speaking in the Dáil after Mr Naughten’s resignation, Mr Varadkar said that an independent auditor would now “assess whether or not the process has been compromised”.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland, Ms Doherty said that decision needs to be made quickly.

“Our priority is to safeguard the process and deliver a broadband service to the 25 per cent of the country who don’t have broadband. They’re the people that the Government needs to deliver a service that the private companies won’t.”

Mr Naughten announced his resignation to a shocked Dáil on Thursday afternoon before exiting the chamber abruptly, leaving Opposition TDs baffled, saying that they had not called upon him to resign.

An hour later, however, Mr Varadkar told TDs that Mr Naughten had told him late on Wednesday night about one dinner with Mr McCourt, and on Thursday morning about “at least” a further three dinners.

Ms Doherty said that the resignation of Mr Naughten was the best thing to safeguard the process. She defended Mr Naughten saying he was a close friend and had acted honourably at all times.

The worst thing about his resignation, she said, is that his decision to have the meetings with US businessman David McCourt, had left him open to allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“I don’t think it was the number of dinners that matters, they shouldn’t have happened.”

She said she believed Mr Naughten had held the meetings with Mr McCourt in the best interests of the broadband plan.

“He wanted to deliver this project. His main plan was to procure a supplier to get broadband, to make life-changing things happen.

“He acted honourably, but he left himself open to allegations.”

On Thursday night the junior Minister at Mr Naughten’s former department, Pat Breen, issued a statement saying that he had met Mr McCourt several times on a personal basis, but that he had no responsibility for the broadband process. He confirmed that he had invited Mr Naughten to a dinner at Mr McCourt’s home in Co Clare, but said the broadband process was not discussed.

Ms Doherty rejected a suggestion that Mr Breen had also acted inappropriately, having a number of meetings with Mr McCourt.

“Pat Breen is the Minister with responsibility for business, I understand he has become friends with this man, but he has no responsibility for the National Broadband Plan. His job is to encourage business.

“Denis ultimately was the person making the decision of who gets the contract.”

Mr Naughten on Thursday night said that he would decide whether to support the Government in the Dáil “on a case-by-case basis”.

His departure from Government reduces the number of votes the Taoiseach can command in the Dáil to 54 – three short of a bare majority when Fianna Fáil abstains. However, several Independents routinely support the Government, and its majority in the House has been comfortable on most important votes.