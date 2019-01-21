Strictly Dáil room: Varadkar celebrates 40th in low-key party

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar marked his 40th birthday on Saturday night with a private party in Dublin featuring a screening of the comedy Strictly Ballroom, music and finger food.

Mr Varadkar’s partner, Dr Matt Barrett, organised the party. The final guest list was informed relatively late – through a Whatsapp group – the identity of the venue. It was Medley, a private dining and party venue in the former Irish Times building on Fleet Street.

An estimated 150 of Mr Varadkar’s family, friends and political colleagues were invited to the venue for the event, which was described as “low-key” by participants.

Among the guests were former tánaiste Mary Harney, former Fianna Fáil senator Averil Power as well as most of the Cabinet, including the Taoiseach’s closest political confidantes, Eoghan Murphy, Paschal Donohoe and Helen McEntee.