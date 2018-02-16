Strategic communications unit has spent €182,000

The Government’s strategic communications unit has spent more than €182,000 since its creation last year.

The figures released to Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar include €3,722.55 for travel and subsistence and €159,347 on advertising.

The unit, which was established by Mr Varadkar on his election as Taoiseach, was allocated €5 million in Budget 2018 for its operations.

Since its creation, €18,144.96 has been spent on office equipment and €841.27 on postal and telecommunications.

The establishment of the unit has been strongly criticised by Opposition leaders, who allege it is being used as a party political tool by Mr Varadkar.

The Taoiseach has insisted the unit would be non-partisan and is aimed at informing citizens about what government was doing, irrespective of which party was in power.

Public tenders

In a separate response to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Mr Varadkar confirmed the unit has issued six public tenders for contracts since its establishment.

Behaviour and Attitudes has won a contract to conduct research and insight, Radical Digital secured a tender for an examination of “digital creative services”, TBWA was asked to assess “integrated creative and digital campaign services” , PHD will look at the provision of media strategy planning and buying services, Zero-G will look at the development of a single government identity system for roll out across departments and Agency Assessments won the contract for the provision of marketing pitch specialist services.

The cost of each public tender was not made public in the response but Mr Varadkar said each was in accordance with procurement rules.

Central source

He added: “Procurement for these contracts took place centrally for priority cross-Government campaigns, which means that government departments can avail of a central source, rather than issuing separate tenders, which in turn improves efficiency and saves money.”

The strategic communications unit was set up after Mr Varadkar succeeded Enda Kenny and is tasked with communicating the message of the Government to the general public.

Former Fáilte Ireland executive John Concannon, who oversaw The Gathering in 2013 and the 1916 centenary commemorations, heads the unit.

The purpose of the unit will be to explain new initiatives, strategies and programmes from a “whole of government” point of view, rather than leaving all the responsibilities to individual departments.