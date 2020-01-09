Stormont talks breakthrough: Simon Coveney and Julian Smith present new deal

Three years after the collapse of Stormont, the British and Irish governments have presented a 50-page document to restore the powersharing institutions.

Throughout Thursday evening and night they edged closer to resolving outstanding difficulties to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and the Northern Secretary Julian Smith said they believed they had a document that would constitute a “fair and balanced” agreement. They addressed the media after 9.30pm.

Mr Coveney said the deal was called “New Decade New Approach”

“The best place to govern Northern Ireland is here, in Northern Ireland.” he said.

“The document you are receiving today is relatively short but the path to get us here is longer than many people would have thought and it has taken a lot longer than the public would have thought.”

He said the “odd argument” had taken place along the way. But the document represented a “fair and balanced deal”.

He urged political leaders and their teams to “grab this opportunity”. The deal was “filled with compromises”, he said.

Shortly before, a positive tone had been struck by a coalition of around 12 representatives from the business, farming, trade union, community and education sectors met with representatives of the five main parties.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Redmond McFadden, of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said that while “nothing is confirmed at this stage” and the next hours would prove to be “crucial”, the group were leaving in a “buoyant mood”.

“We had a very positive meeting with the parties,” he said, “and we look forward to the restitution of the government in the very near future.”

Among the politicians, he said, there was a “genuine willingness to achieve something over the next few hours not only from the parties but from both of the governments as well.”

If the deal was delivered “in the near future”, he said, “we would ask all of the community to get behind the deal and to support our politicians.”

Earlier, sources said that most of the text of the document was settled but that there were “presentational problems” that in particular were causing anxiety for the DUP.

“I think it is a matter of presentation rather than substance; I don’t think there is any sense that things are beginning to fall apart,” said one well-placed source.

In a teatime statement, DUP Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson said the party was working hard to get a “fair and balanced deal for the people of Northern Ireland, a deal that a majority of people across the province can support”.

“We don’t want to sign up to a deal only to find that in a few months time that we have another political crisis,” he said.

“Those are the kind of issues and priorities that we need to ensure are being properly and adequately addressed before we can put our hand to a deal that we believe will have the support of a very clear majority of people in Northern Ireland.”

Earlier, Alliance Assembly member Kellie Armstrong said the governments were scheduled to show her party’s negotiators the text of the proposed deal to restore Stormont at 5pm.

This indicated one of two things, she said, either the “two parties [the DUP and Sinn Féin] have come to a deal or the governments have said, ‘take it or leave it’”.

Ms Armstrong said she was “optimistic a deal will be done because to not do it is unthinkable”.

It later transpired that briefing of three smaller parties – SDLP, UUP and Alliance – was yet to happen and that Ms Armstrong was premature in anticipating a 5pm briefing even though she made her comment in good faith.

Some other sources expressed concern that Mr Coveney and Mr Smith were now under pressure to put back Monday’s deadline for a deal. Mr Smith had stated he will call Assembly elections if there is no agreement by Monday.

On Thursday afternoon, DUP officers, Assembly members and MPs were convening to discuss and be briefed on the governments’ proposals to restore Stormont.

The DUP speaker of the Assembly, Robin Newton and his staff also were at Stormont as the talks continued to try finalise a deal.

Three years ago on this date, the late Martin McGuinness of Sinn Féin resigned as deputy first minister in a row with the DUP over the calamitous renewable heat incentive scheme, a resignation that precipitated the breakdown of Stormont.

There have been several attempts since then to reinstate Stormont but hurdles such as Sinn Féin’s demand for an Irish language Act, ensuring the sustainability of a restored Assembly, and issues over the petition of concern, could not be surmounted. The latter is the mechanism that allows motions to be vetoed even if they have majority support in the Assembly.

However, all sides accept that significant progress was made on the remaining issues over recent months, including on the especially difficult matter of the Irish language.

It is understood that the text would include Irish language legislation but that it would be embraced in wider legislation addressing matters such as Ulster Scots and identity under some form of overarching “cultural” legislation.

A number of DUP sources said that persuading its constituency to acquiesce to Irish language legislation will prove difficult for the party.

One DUP source said the party was seeking a quid pro quo for acceding to Irish language legislation from Sinn Féin. In particular he said that while Sinn Féin wanted concessions to its cultural identity there was no reciprocation from Sinn Féin.

“There is a lot of talk about a shared future but Sinn Féin is not prepared to recognise or respect our British identity,” he said.

The source added the DUP was seeking to have the British Armed Forces Covenant, which applies in Britain but not in Northern Ireland, implemented in the North. The covenant provides health, education and housing support for former British soldiers and their families.

The source said that while Sinn Féin was amenable to the covenant operating in Northern Ireland it was not prepared to have the necessary legislation enacted at Stormont, but would prefer it be introduced through Westminster.

“That hardly shows any commitment to a shared future, and hardly augurs well for any new Executive. These are big issues for us – the failure of nationalism to recognise our British identity,” said the source.

At lunchtime however the Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said her party was committed to “new style politics, to progressive politics”.

“Our determination is to make politics work. It is going to take all of the parties to make politics work. It is going to need to be sustainable and credible government, a government that actually has equality at its core. That is our determination, we are here to do the business,” she added.

Ulster Unionist Party Assembly member Mike Nesbitt said it was time for a deal. “We need the DUP and Sinn Féin to show leadership by making a decision today,” he said.